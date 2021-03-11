A look at the process of growing crawfish, what to expect this season

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...

Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the pool stage was 185.1 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 172 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
9:00 AM CST Thursday was 185.1 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 185.2 feet
Friday morning.
* Impact...Expect bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau
below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou through the end of March.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following bayou in
Louisiana...

Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...Arkansas...

Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.

Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and
Columbia
County.

...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* Until late Friday night.
* At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 142.7 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
9:00 AM CST Thursday was 143.1 feet.
* Forecast...The lake  will fall below flood pool stage Friday
morning.
* Impact...Minor flooding to diminish and end through Friday.


&&
Crawfish season

A look at the process of growing crawfish, what to expect this season

A look at the process of growing crawfish, what to expect this season

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Crawfish season is underway, and prices are falling as time gets further into the season.

It usually starts mid-January until early July. But what trends can we expect this year?  Also have you thought of the process farms go through before selling crawfish to you?

Meet the only local crawfish farm in Shreveport

In our own backyard, in Caddo Parish, you will find Caddo Crawfish. The only farm in the area. Owner Smokey James said growing crawfish is more of a science than anything.

CRAWFISH 2.jpg

Smokey James, owner of Caddo Crawfish tells us about his farm.

“We own around 200 acres of it. Some years we do good, some years we do bad,” said James.

According to James, the crawfish grow well in his ponds. So for years he's been able to sell them when the season is good.

"We mimic the Atchafalaya Basin. They reproduce on their own since it's such a good area for crawfish,” said James.

So how does it work?

Before the hottest part of summer, James drains all of the water out of his farm area, leaving the crawfish in search of cooler temperatures.

“They go into the ground. They burrow up for the high, for the heat of summer of August,” said James. “That's why they call them mud bugs,”

That's also when James plants their food. At Caddo Crawfish and most crawfish farms, the farmers rely on the rainwater to refill the farm when the weather gets cooler around September. Sometimes, crawfish farms have to pump water if there isn't enough rainwater.

“Female crawfish will have 2-to-300 baby crawfish underneath her tail and she'll bring those out of her burrow in late September, October whenever she comes up to start feeding for next year cycle,” said James.

His season to catch starts later than farms in southern Louisiana, because the ground temperature isn't as warm.

CRAWFISH.jpg

Owner of Caddo Crawfish give KTBS a tour of his crawfish farm.

“We don't start catching crawfish until close to Easter,” said James. “We'll go sometimes into the 4th of July catching great crawfish," said James.

What makes his farm unique?

“This is a purging tank, which I believe to be the only one in North Louisiana," James said. "A truly purged crawfish has to sit 24 hours in aeration in bubbling water to purge them completely."

That allows customers to just peel and enjoy.

What price trend can we expect this year and why?

One of the owners at Shaver's Seafood said to expect a price drop soon.

“It's going really good, the size is good,” said Rodney Shaver. “The prices are coming down, you know, the more crawfish that we get, the more they'll drop. After Easter we’ll always get a price drop. It is always up to the market, seem to be a lot of crawfish this year. So, we're hoping the price will hold where they were last year."

However, the pandemic will play a factor in the price, partially due to the loss of catering large events.

IMG_0543.jpg

Crawfish from Shane's Seafood.

“It keeps the price up a little bit, because they're not selling as many,” said Shaver.

In the end, retailers have to cover their costs.

“2021 is probably going to be identical to 2020,” said James. 

1
0
0
0
1