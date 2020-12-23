SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than 5 million people in America are living with Alzheimer’s Disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.
So, what exactly is it and what causes it?
According to Dr. Joseph Sirven, professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic, dementia is a general term used to describe a decline in mental cognition and ability. Alzheimer’s is a specific disease that causes dementia.
“Alzheimer’s is by far and away the most common under that dementia bucket,” said Sirven.
The human brain has 100 billion neurons, or nerve cells. Those nerve cells connect to form communication networks in the brain, which send signals to our body to remember, to move, to speak.
Alzheimer’s is caused by an abnormal growth of proteins.
“Proteins in the brain that kind of clump up and they kind of disrupt the brain,” said Sirven.
Two specific proteins – beta-amyloid and tau – build up in the brain of affected people. Beta-amyloid disrupts connections between neurons. Tau disrupts connections inside brain cells.
This abnormal build up damages and kills brain cells, causing memory loss, personality changes and the inability to function normally.
It does not happen all at once. It is a gradual process that starts with what’s known as mild cognitive impairment.
“That can happen almost eight to nine years before you ever get into an Alzheimer's diagnosis,” said Sirven. “Things such as a lapses in memory -- I'm not talking about ‘I can't think of that actor's name,’ or ‘I can't think of that street name when I was 15 years old, but I used to know it.’ I'm talking about persistent things that you know, you've known for a long time.”
Eventually the brain shrinks and decays. And the person you once knew, gradually fades.
“It ultimately it does continue to progress to a point where you literally can't function and yet it is, it is fatal,” said Sirven.
But Sirven said while genetic makeup does play a role, there are some preventative measures that can help slow the progression.
“What we keep finding is that the things that are actually useful in preventing Alzheimer's are the things that you would do for good heart health, or good general health, which is, you're supposed to be very careful about what you eat,” he said.
Sirven said the Mediterranean diet is the number one preventative diet. Controlling blood pressure is also helpful.
“Avoiding diabetes is another preventative for Alzheimer's, getting good sleep,” he said. “And then exercise.”
Sirven also says that there are other disorders that can disguise themselves as Alzheimer’s.
“The number one mimicker of Alzheimer's in an older adult is actually depression. When it's untreated, the person's quiet, they’re not thinking clearly," he said.
So, Sirven said it is important to not take what looks like dementia for granted. It may be something else.
“Although Alzheimer's is common and dementias are common, there are a lot of other things that are more common, that can be fixed," he added.
Sirven says a neurologist can do specific scans to help detect the changes in the brain. There are also cognitive tests that help to diagnose Alzheimer’s.
If your loved one is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, it is important to surround them with things that bring them comfort – from favorite items, pictures, or even music-- things that are familiar and once brought joy and happiness.