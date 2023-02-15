SHREVEPORT, La. - Claude Graves, a rose expert and advisor to the American Rose Center, visits the Center every month to advise staff on how to care for their 20,000 rose bushes. When the Rose Center is in peak bloom, it is magnificent. But his trip there in late January was to help the staff navigate a difficult situation.
A sudden Arctic blast that swept through the ArkLaTex in December left the plants weak and struggling. At 3 p.m. Dec. 22, it was 52 degrees. Just 15 hours later, the temperature dropped to 10 degrees with 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts.
“The thing to not do right now is panic. To make a decision too rapidly on the plants. Sometimes they can appear to be pretty dead and then low and behold, in a few weeks, you can start to see some budding on it,” Graves said.
Rose Center Executive Director Jon Corkern said he is still expecting quite a few of their prize rose bushes to not survive.
“We don’t know exactly, but I would say probably at least 20% have been effected,” said Corkern. “I know when we had the snow two years ago, we lost quite a few roses, at least 20% of them.”
Throughout the region, homeowners are also searching for help regarding what to do with their sick and wilted plants.
Kim Liles, owner of Louisiana Nursery in Keithville, agrees with the advice Graves is giving the workers at the Rose Center. It’s too early to tell whether struggling plants will survive the freeze.
“Things that are big and evergreen, if they lost their leaves, they have suffered quite a bit of damage,” said Liles. “There is no telling how they are going to fare. It depends on how exposed they were and how old.”
While there is not much that people can do right now, experts have recommendations for how to prepare if a major cold weather event is expected to move into the area.
First, they recommend all fragile potted plants be moved indoors. Second, they recommend watering all outside plants right before a freeze. This keeps the plants from getting dehydrated, which is even more likely to occur if there are high winds with a frontal system.
Another good idea is to cover sensitive plants with a plant cloth or sheet. If forced to use plastic bags, the bags need to be removed as soon as the temperature begins to rise.
Finally, there is a trick often used by master gardeners: they surround the roots of their plants with large-bulb Christmas lights to provide added warmth.
“Using the lights is especially helpful if you have citrus growing in your landscape because the lights from the bulbs will help keep the citrus warm,” said Mary Dumas, an advanced master gardener. “Since they are tropical, they need the warmth even during our regular winter.”