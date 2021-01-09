SHREVEPORT, La. - More than 300 pounds of food are about to be packaged, sealed, and delivered, just another day at the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
The goal here is to get this food to the tens-of-thousands of hungry people across a seven-parish wide area. These workers also have to fill that demand much faster.
"So many people lost their jobs that they turn to the food bank to help meet their food needs. We have not stopped working at all since mid-March since the pandemic started," said Martha Marak, Shreveport Food Bank executive director.
In 2020, as the number of COVID-19 cases rose, so did the number of individuals seeking reaching out to the Food Bank for help. Last year, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana provided over 11.2 million pounds of food to more than 75,000 low income and below poverty level households in Northwest Louisiana.
With all this food in their warehouse, how do they keep track of all of it and make sure it ends up where it needs to go? Well, each shipping container has it's own labeling on the side. It lists the amount of each item and when it goes expires.
But last year the food bank had to come out of pocket to buy some of the food.
"Our inventory ran low because our food banks across the United States depend on surplus food from manufacturers to stock our warehouse. As sales increased our inventory decreased which found us having to purchase food at the regular whole sale cost," added Marak.
Paula Ross, who takes advantage of the services at the Salvation Army on Stoner Avenue in Shreveport, said, "They treat you with dignity and help you get back on your feet, this place is a blessing."
The Salvation Army on Stoner in Shreveport filled it's 100-bed shelter full to capacity every night, all the while adhering to social distancing guidelines from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we ask for donations or go out to the public to talk they unfortunately have tighter belts also because COVID has caused such a disruption across the entire United States," said Julie Searing, Salvation Army Shreveport development director.
But raising funds proved to be a difficult task for the Salvation Army. Due to the virus their annual Red Kettle Campaign had to go digital.
Shoppers not seeing that Christmas staple had major impact. But this non-profit is focusing on brighter days ahead.
"We love help, because your help helps others that wouldn't be able to live a life that needs to be lived right now," added Searing.