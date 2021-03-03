SHREVEPORT, La -- All it took for Jennifer Carsillo Butterman was a trip to the ballet.
“I always loved the violin. My aunt had taken me to see the Nutcracker when I was little and I was just enchanted with everything," Carsillo said..
Some parents who were unhappy with the lack of music in schools created her first opportunity.
“There was this little public school program called music for minors and it was just run by a bunch of moms,” Carsillo said.
And her music career began.
“I marched up there and I wrote Jennifer Carsillo - violin. And that was it," she said.
Carsillo was also involved in acting throughout school. But her parents said, due to the cost of the lessons, she needed to make a choice.
“So I decided that if I had any shot of being a professional musician that I better do it now, concentrate on it,” she said.
Carsillo was drawn to the violin because it was difficult and required focus and skill.
“I knew that violin would be a life long journey of learning and that was very appealing to me," she said.
That learning hit a peak when she attended Oberlin College Conservatory of Music.
“Playing for 12 hours is not really that uncommon in school,” she said.
And the practice continued through her master’s degree study in violin performance from Indiana University. Now, she’s a professional musician with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, where she works with her husband, musical director and conductor, Michael Butterman.
“That's a really unusual and special privilege to be able to work with one's life partner,” Carsillo said with a smile. “We met at graduate school, and we met in an orchestral setting. So it seems kind of a natural thing for our relationship.”
As a member of the symphony, Carsillo continues to practice up to four hours a day.
“We meet maybe two, maximum three times before we put on a concert, so all the preparation has to happen at home," she said.
Now that she’s a professional orchestral musician, Carsillo has also returned to her other love -- acting. Living in Shreveport, not only has she performed in numerous community theatre shows, she has also found opportunity with the Louisiana Film Prize…
“I’ve been in 10 films," she said.
The latest is a finalist in this year’s Film Prize, “Green Valley.”
“This is a real stretch – my character is a violinist," Carsillo added.
But it turned out to be what she calls a serendipitous situation.
“The director, Abigail Krueger, she called me and said, ‘I don't want you to just play this one piece. What do you think about writing the whole score for it?’” Carsillo said.
So she enlisted the help of husband, Michael, and did just that -- combining her loves of music and acting.
“There’s some exciting stuff for it on the horizon," she said.
Indeed. The film, “Green Valley,” was Oscar certified. While it did not make the final cut of Oscar nominated short films, it was a huge honor to all involved to be considered for a nomination.
