SHREVEPORT, La. -- "I'm always wearing a mask and keeping my hands clean. All the airports seem to be doing a great job. I'm not nervous about traveling at all," said Nick Miller of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Even though this was his first time flying since the pandemic started, Miller will be joining an average of 1.5 million other Americans boarding planes a day across the U.S., according to the Transportation Safety Administration.
"The landing was a little rocky, but for the most part it was good," said Shaquancia Patterson of Shreveport.
Patterson not only braved her fears of flying during the pandemic, but did so with her two young children.
"We practiced good social distancing, made sure we had hand sanitizer, it was good. If you're a parent, don't forget the snacks," Patterson added.
As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of those flying is ramping up in a big way. In the last 60 days pandemic air travel has grown exponentially.
According to the TSA, there has been a steady increase in the amount of air travel since February. Those numbers are also being seeing at Shreveport Regional Airport.
"Compared to this time last year, it's about 50% higher than it was last year, which is a great thing," said Mark Crawford of the Shreveport Regional Airport.
But more people flying can also mean more people at risk, according to the CDC. Health officials continue to warn of the potential dangers. The Department of Transportation even has a new campaign to remind travelers of mask requirements on all forms of transportation and in terminals.
When it comes to adhering to a mask mandate, it comes straight from the top -- on a federal level. In airports across the nation, like Shreveport Regional the minute you step foot inside, you're required to keep it on.
Staying masked up while traveling will be key for all travelers in the coming months. Right now the number of those flying still remains well below pre-pandemic levels, but the CDC says for those full vaccinated it should be a safe spring and summer ahead. The workers at Shreveport Regional Airport will continue doing their part to keep it that way.
"Right now we're continuing to make sure the airport remains safe, secure, and clean as well. There are high traffic areas like the escalators and the bathroom areas. They're being cleaned at a much higher rate than they normally would. All in an effort to make sure people are staying safe while they're traveling into and out of Shreveport," said Crawford.
There are a number of things you want to keep in mind, including finding out what the COVID-19 protocols are at your future destination before you arrive, that's especially true for international travel.
Some countries in Europe are requiring passengers show a "vaccination passport."