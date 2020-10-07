BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The mission was originally called "Senior Surprise." But even the name was so secretive and classified that "SS" evolved into "Secret Squirrel."
It's been almost 30 years since that mission that originated at Barksdale Air Force Base.
"Just two hours ago, Allied air forces began an attack on military targets in Iraq and Kuwait," said President George H.W. Bush.
"Seven aircraft, B-52 ... G-Models took off out of Barksdale Air Force Base here in Louisiana," said Col. Warren Ward, USAF (retired), co-pilot No. 3 aircraft.
"We're flying across the United States and we're on a classified mission, nobody supposed to know anything ... but air traffic controllers are saying good luck. God bless you," said Col. Russ Mathers, USAF (retired), co-pilot No. 7 aircraft.
Jan 16 1991, Operation Secret Squirrel, the start of Desert Storm. Fifty-seven men, 35 cruise missiles. That's one missile for every hour these B-52's were in the air from Bossier City to the Middle East and back, making it the longest bombardment run in history at the time and breaking the old record by over 16 hours.
"The length and duration of this mission, the complexity of this mission left so many things to the unknown," said Col. Trey Morriss, USAF (retired), electronic warfare officer No. 4 aircraft.
"What we did of course was start an extensive air campaign," said Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, former Centcom commander.
Most know the outcome of the war. But what is not known are the stories behind these American heroes and their top secret 35-hour mission that they couldn't tell anybody about for a year.
"As we were going into our 25th anniversary my wife had to do some interviews and she actually mentioned for the first time ever ... she said I knew you couldn't talk about things that were going on, but if this continued we were going to have to see a marriage counselor," said Ward.
"My challenge was how do I answer all the messages on my answering machine when I got home, especially from my father. When he leaves four and five of them and his voice is getting a little more concerned every time. He's watching CNN like the rest of us are at that time" said Morriss.
"We got back to our squadron, everybody is kind of beat down and tired. Our Sen. J. Bennet Johnson on CNN saying first strike was launched out of Barksdale, and were all 'Yeah!' One of the colonels stood up and says your cover story is that you went to Loring Air Force Base Maine to deliver jets and came home. ... But Sen. Johnson,' I said," said Ward.
These pioneers are proud of their accomplishments but humble about their place in American, international and Air Force history as well.
"I never envisioned being a part of something like this. It's still kind of humbling after the fact. We really kind of set the pace for Global Strike, for long range strike and stand off as bombers," said Mathers.
"Today, they can hold anywhere on the globe at risk within a 24- to 48-hour period and that comes as a direct result of this mission where we can leave Barksdale fly anywhere in the world, employ weapons without putting the air crews in harms way over the target ... and turnaround and be back in a short period of time," said Paul LaFlame, maintenance chief.
"We were just standard guys doing our job," said Morriss.
In January, those standard guys will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Secret Squirrel, it happens in this room at the Global Power Museum, surrounding the men and their families with the memories that made history.
"We sit down and share the stories, some of the same stories....some of the guys exaggerate a little bit over time, but it's a lot of fun," said Mathers.
"You pick up right where you left off. A few more pounds here and there, less hair here and there ... some of it's turned white and grey of course," said Morriss
For those who have visited the museum, there's a case of glasses with the crew members' names and an expensive bottle of liquor. Puzzled?
It's a nod to the tradition of the Doolittle Raiders of World War 2, who with only four men left from their historic mission had a final public toast to their fallen crew members in 2013.
"That's what this represents. .... We are saving this for the last man to do a toast. ... I'm hoping that's me," Morriss said with a chuckle.
The type of cruise missiles used in "Secret Squirrel" had never been used before and they weren't used again until 1996 in "Desert Strike." And, like these heroes and pioneers, those missiles have now been retired.