SHREVEPORT, La. -- Everyone wants better roads and highways to drive on. Better roads means less wear and tear on cars and a smoother ride. But who wants to pay for it?
It's no secret that the roads in Louisiana could use some help.
"I think they could use some repair definitely, absolutely. It's like when you cross the state line, it's instantly a total change," said a woman who works in Bossier.
There's no debate that the highways and byways have needed work for a long time. The discussion changes though when KTBS asked people if they were willing to pay more at the pump to make that happen.
Are you willing to pay to improve the roads? "Uh, I don't know about that," said a man who works in Shreveport.
"DOTD is primarily funded through the fuel tax, which is the tax you pay at the gas pump," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD spokeswoman.
In Louisiana, you pay about 20 cents per gallon in state taxes. That money is supposed to go to maintain and improve the roads.
"That fuel tax has not been increased in over 30 years," said Buchanan.
"Of that 20 cents for the state, 4 cents goes to pay back bonds that they borrowed to do a number of projects around the state over the years. So, 16 cents is what we're really talking about. You go up to north Bossier and you go across the La. 2 bridge, it was built in 1950. The Jimmie Davis bridge was built in 1969 and they need repairs," said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish engineer.
Once again, the people KTBS spoke with agreed completely, but, "Where's all that money go, I mean where's it going?" asked a Bossier resident.
"I'd be okay with a couple extra pennies per gallon as long as they guarantee that it goes to the roads. If it lines pockets, I'm not in it," said Chip Hemphill of Hoot and Holler Archery in Bossier.
"If it was going to the roads, I think it would be wonderful, but I don't think all the taxes make it to the roads. Somebody gets in there with their hands and grabs some money before it makes it to the highway," said Ronnie Parnell of Parnell-Robinson Insurance in Bossier City.
According to taxfoundation.org, Louisiana ranks No. 43 in state gas tax rate. By comparison Texas is No. 44, also at about 20 cents per gallon.
Alaska at No. 50 has the lowest gas tax at a little over 13.5 cents per gallon. California has the highest at over 62 cents per gallon.
"I hope the legislature will take a run at it, and hope they can agree to raise it," said Ford.
