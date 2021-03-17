BOSSIER CITY, La. -- If you lived in the Shreveport-Bossier City area in 2015 and 2016, you will never forget the devastating floods.
There was plenty of water and heartache to go around, but one area hit particularly hard was south Bossier Parish.
"Actually, I barely got out when the flood waters was coming up, because I didn't know it was flooding. I guess whatever water that backs up in here it floods into our land and on our road," said Annie Johns, a south Bossier resident.
In March 2016, parts of many roads in south Bossier were under water. That kind of flooding took a major toll on the roads, and Bossier Parish leaders have been working to get something done about it.
"FEMA denied our request for paved road damage. We went to arbitration in January and we won. Late summer, we were awarded $32 million of road improvement money," said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish engineer.
"Maybe that will stop so much water flowing into here with the roads built up," said Johns when he heard the news.
"It's going to take three years to build these projects. There's 51 roads in south Bossier that are going to be rebuilt. We are excited to get that work started," said Ford.
The Police Jury planned on having a kickoff meeting with the consultants, engineers and surveyors on March 1, with the project starting in June.
"Whatever they do, it'll be better. Some of the roads down there are pretty rough," H.D. Pickett, a south Bossier resident.
To be clear, this isn't about stopping the flooding problems, but a design change could help.
"We're building them in a different fashion; it's going to flood again in the future. But hopefully flood waters will not impact these roads like they have in the past," said Ford.
And, residents said they understand and look forward to better roadways.
"It's life. You live where there's water, you're gonna get flooded. Louisiana has a lot of water," said Michael Toloso, a south Bossier resident.