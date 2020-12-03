BLANCHARD, La. - Clean running water is essential to both residents and businesses, which is why leaders in Caddo Parish say it's imperative to extend its water lines.
The town of Blanchard is partnering with Caddo Parish commissioners to install a larger water line that could help bring more homes and businesses to north Caddo Parish.
District 1 Commissioner Todd Hopkins sponsored the now passed ordinance. The plan will amend the parish's budget to use nearly $1 million for the construction and improvement of Blanchard water lines. Blanchard was already in the process of installing a 12-inch line by using an approved $2.3 million forgivable loan from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Blanchard Mayor Jim Galambos asked commissioners to install a 16-inch line between Blanchard and Belcher.
"This upsizing of the line will enable for economic growth in either in new resident development or retail, ect. along I-49," said Galambos.
The water will come from the Blanchard water plant which draws water from Caddo lake.
Hopkins' plan inspired District 12 Commissioner Ken Epperson. Weeks later, Epperson proposed a similar water extension plan. His plan will service south Caddo parish to provide more service to customers to promote more economic growth south of Greenwood.
"The growth is there. This is an opportunity while we have funds, we want to make sure that we are expending these funds. If we have to fit this whole bill for now, it will pay off in the long run. Some wells were sucking mud and if you don't have good quality water, you can not have good potential growth," said Epperson.
Epperson hopes to follow Hopkin's plan by matching parish funding with state funding to complete the project. Blanchard's water line project started in this fall.