BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Fifty-two years. That’s how long Lo Walker has lived in Bossier City — the last 16 as mayor. And he has decided to go for an even two decades.
The last three elections, Walker has run unopposed. This time around businessman Tommy Chandler stands in his way. Chandler has also been in been in Bossier City for more than five decades.
“I’m no big surprise to the citizens of Bossier City,” said Walker, “I think they pretty much know who I am and the way I do things.”
“I want to give the city a breath of fresh air,” said Tommy Chandler. "And I want to see some changes.”
Twenty years ago, Chandler ran for a City Council seat, but said, “You can’t classify me as a politician. I’m a worker, sir, and I like to work. I love Bossier City and I really want to help Bossier City grow.”
Walker said his city believes in controlled growth.
"Even during the pandemic,” said Walker. “ I’ve got a list here of no less than 26 different stores that have opened in Bossier City.”
And Walker takes great pride in the fact his city has received outside recognition.
“Money Magazine has two years in a row elected Bossier City as the best city in the state to live and raise a family," Walker said.
Walker lists many accomplishments during his time in office, including the boardwalk, the East Bank District and Brookshire’s Grocery Arena. But there is one that stands out.
“One I’m most proud of is the Cyber Innovation Center, because that has brought a whole new industry to this region, concentrating on STEM related and cyber related things," Walker said.
Without a track record in office, Chandler points to his work history.
“I’ve run a lot of different small businesses and they have all been profitable," Walker said. "I believe Bossier City needs to be run just like a business. I sell reclaimed building materials. My family is in demolition and we’ve been doing it for over 100 years.”
Chandler offers this unique take on his business.
“What I do is make the old, new again, and I want to bring the old part of Bossier City, and bring it back new again, too," Chandler said.
Moving forward, Walker says his No. 1 priority is public safety — something he has emphasized for 30 years.
“Nothing good happens in a community if the people don’t feel safe,” said Walker.
And the current mayor feels Bossier City is doing well in that area.
“We’ve got a fire department, that in my opinion is absolutely the best in the state,” Walker said. "And we’ve got a police department that is equally as good.”
Chandler agrees public safety should be a top priority, but veers off slightly in his interpretation.
“We have a very strong police department,” said Chandler. "But back in 2008 we had 241 employees. Today we have only 197, and we have more population and the crime rate is creeping up.”
Another problem Chandler and Walker agree on is traffic — a source of constant consternation.
“We are having our traffic signals synchronized so the flow is better,” Walker said, “and we continue to do things like add east and west roads like Innovation Drive.”
“Traffic flow,” said Chandler. "We need to have better traffic flow on prime times of the day, and we need to sync lights a little bit better.”
As for their campaigns, both candidates face almost opposite reactions.
“People say, why are you running for mayor again at your age,” said Walker. "First of all, I love working for the city and I love working. I don’t retire well.”
And when Chandler’s out knocking on doors: “They are saying they are glad they finally have a choice, and that Bossier City needs some changes.”
On the personal side, Walker says he is now happily married to his college sweetheart. After 63-years they found their way back to one another and are celebrating their second anniversary.
Chandler says he was moved to tears by a Facebook post from his sister-in-law, reading in part: “He is not a politician, but for the last 40-years Tommy has unintentionally campaigned for this office. With nothing to gain, he has always stopped to talk to everyone — shaking hands, smiling, laughing, listening — sharing anything he has.”
Election day is March 20.