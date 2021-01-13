BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Anyone who drives through Bossier City has been held up in traffic at one time or another. And most drivers know there are certain areas to avoid at all costs at specific times of the day.
But with growth and progress comes traffic. Bossier City has had plenty of all three for years.
City and state leaders are continually working to try to alleviate some of the most congested areas. The most recent example is the opening of Innovation Drive which connects Airline Drive to Swan Lake Road in North Bossier. That was $10 million project. Another ongoing project eventually linking the the north to the south is called the Walter O. Bigby Carriage Way.
Now, the city has decided to conduct a traffic study on six of the busiest intersections in the area. The study cost the city $150,000.
Urban Systems of Baton Rouge is looking at Beene Boulevard and Airline Drive, Viking Drive at Benton Road, Barksdale Highway at the entrance to the base, Benton Road at U.S. Highway 80, Airline Drive at U.S. Highway 80 and Jimmie Davis at Highway 71.
"Those are probably the six most critical intersections, if you will, and a good representation of where we have problems in Bossier City," said Benjamin Rauschenbach, Bossier City engineer.
"Of course, we all know Airline Drive has been a heavily populated area with business and traffic. This is going to help, and hopefully in the future we build some roads behind the shopping centers," said Don Williams, Bossier City Council member
There are a lot of factors to consider, including COVID-19.
"We're looking at peak times. Morning peak times, afternoon peak times, when school is letting out, there's probably a peak time there. But, we also want to take into account that there might not be the traffic out there because of COVID-19," said Pam Glorioso, Bossier City chief administrative officer.
Bossier City administrators hope to have the results of the study by spring of next year. Then the hard work of deciding what to do begins.
"It's a much more complex issue than I think a lot of people realize. It's not a matter of throwing a traffic signal up and saying it's in the name of safety and moving on. When you change any part of the traffic pattern on a corridor like that, you're impacting all of the movement of that traffic including the side roads," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD spokeswoman.
"Some might be cost prohibitive, but some might be very easily achieved, maybe through some lane changes or turn lane changes or signal changes. We'll wait to see what that plan actually comes back to see," said Glorioso
"Everything we can do, we're going to try and do," said Williams.
The Bigby Carriage Way Phase 1 is expected to be completed by mid January. It runs from Traffic Street to Old Benton Road.
The City Council has appropriated $3 million from two funds for Phase 2 of the project. Also, the project consultant told the council Union Pacific Railroad had approved the design of a new bridge, which he called a milestone. Utility relocation is ongoing.
Initial cost of the carriageway was $36 million. That's now up to $42.3 million.