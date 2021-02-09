When you think of a hero, who comes to mind?
For the family of Dr. Randy Richter, that answer was obvious.
"I'm just really proud of him and I want the world to know," Melanie Hooper who nominated her father for the award.
After hearing his background, KTBS and our sponsors couldn't agree more. So last week we decided to safely surprise Dr. Randy Richter and award him our first "Everyday Hero" of 2021.
Last week we announced on Dr. Richter's front lawn, "we at KTBS and our sponsors have something we would like to tell you sir. Congratulations Dr. Richter, on behalf of Bossier Federal Credit Union and Kilpatrick's Rose Neath Funeral Home and Insurance are very happy to that you're our 2021 first "Every Day Hero of the Year."
When's he's not receiving awards on his front lawn, Dr. Richter lives the quiet life in his east Bossier home. He's also battling terminal cancer.
For 37 years he's had a quite a distinguished career in the medical field. He's saved countless lives and educated many more and never for a minute thought about hanging up his stethoscope.
Dr. Richter told KTBS, "I have been able to play a part in the lives of a lot of people in a lot of different venues and really it's been a blessing to be able to do that."
"I've had so many opportunities to do things in my life and I'm just humbled to have been able to do all that."
As a civilian in the 70's, his interest in medicine began when he picked up his first scalpel as a field medic in the U.S. Army. He would voluntarily serve on the front lines in combat zones around the world. But when home called he answered. "I specifically talked him out of the military and started just enjoying the time he is here," added Dr. Richter's wife Melanie Richter.
In 1984 he received his diploma from LSU Medical School in Shreveport. In the 37 years that would follow he would pass that knowledge on to inquiring young minds at the school that gave so much to him. "Everybody hopes for a good career, but he's had two long running his medical and his military. Then he was the SWAT Team doctor for the Bossier Sheriff's office," added Melanie.
As Dr. Richter comes to grips with his own illness and the time he has left, he's not focusing on the blood, sweat, or even awards instead it's the love from his family that made this "Everyday Hero" what he is today.
"I have two wonderful daughters and a wonderful wife. They're all very supportive of me and I couldn't ask for anything more," added Dr. Richter.
If you're wondering what kinds of things Dr. Richter does when he's not helping to save lives? Well, he was president of LA-Tech's parachute team and likes to scuba dive, and ride Harley's. He's also a devout Catholic.
We salute Dr. Richter as our latest "Everyday Hero, sponsored by Bossier Federal Credit Union and Kilpatrick's Rose Neath Funeral Home.
