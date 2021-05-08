BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It's the spot where the ArkLaTex goes to rock.
It's the newly named Brookshire Grocery Arena, found just across the Red River in Bossier Parish.
In addition to that new name there's also a new game plan for the future.
"I think in 2022 we'll be back up to normal with a frequency of events, but we will have events in 2021," said Brookshire Grocery Arena General Manager Rebecca Bonnedier.
It has been a slow process getting back since the acts inside the arena came to a screeching halt in March 2020. More than a year later the financial impact from those vacancies is still being felt.
"We unfortunately had to reduce some of our staff during this time. The few of us that are here have been busier than ever. We work every day to make sure we get done what we need to, so we can bring back our family of workers and start entertaining again. We had 24 full-time workers and now we're down to three full-time workers and one part-time worker during the pandemic. That's where we're at now," added Bonnedier.
In December, it was announced that Brookshire Grocery purchased the arena's naming rights for the next decade. In the months following major steps have been taken to give the 21-year-old arena a facelift.
Those traveling on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway are now able to view some of the acts tentatively scheduled inside the arena in the months ahead. In addition to the signage outside, concert goers can also expect an upgraded sound system and new LED lights.
Those improvements are happening inside and out. The City of Bossier wanted to lend a hand. Bossier City Council approved, then donated $500,000. That happened in February, but new members of the Bossier City Council said they're also focused on bringing back concert goers.
"There's so much we can do revenue-wise to keep people here and not going across the river over to Shreveport whether to shop or be entertained with their family," said Shane Cheatham, who has been selected by Mayor-elect Tommy Chandler to be the city's next chief administrative officer.
Cheatham said that support will continue, even with a new mayor and city council members.
"We need to work with our developers here," he added.
Because each state is different in their COVID-19 health guidelines, nailing down a solid timeline for future performers and artists in the months ahead has been difficult. Right now, the only acts scheduled are regional performers. And if COVID-19 guidelines change, their scheduled dates to perform can as well.
As far as when concerts may start again, arena officials are hoping hoping for September.