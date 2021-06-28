SHREVEPORT, La. -- Interest has been added to the amount the City of Shreveport owes to water and sewer customers, following a Caddo District Court judge's ruling Monday morning.
The ruling raises the amount of the judgment from about $9.6 million to approximately $11.3 million for water and sewer overcharges.
Pitman initially found the city liable for the charges in October 2019. Interest has been accruing at about $831 daily.
This action has been pending for well over four years, having been filed during Mayor Ollie Tyler’s Administration. However, for more than half the time it has been pending, Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration has resisted efforts to secure repayment of these over-charges, according to the Harper Law Firm, which is class counsel on behalf of over 100,000 Shreveport households.
"During these four and half years, the most common question we get from class members is 'When will we get repaid for these overcharges?'" attorney Anne Wilkes said in a news release. "Most class members have already received a small check and await payment of the larger amount under the Judgment which is now $11.3 million. As class counsel, we know we will get calls immediately asking this question again and we can only respond, 'We do not know.' These questions are best directed to Mayor Perkins and your City Council."
The city indicated Monday it will appeal the judge's ruling.
The city has already issued refunds to customers totaling almost $6 million that represented one part of the lawsuit that disclosed the city's practice of rounding up water usage when determining the amount of monthly bills during the winter months.
The March judgment deals with too many days of overcharges.