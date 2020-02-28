SHREVEPORT, La. — The Castle and Sprague Street hotels are a significant part of Black History Month in the ArkLaTex.
During the segregation era, African-Americans were not allowed to stay in the downtown hotels. However, the Castle Hotel was the choice of stay for many well-known and influential black leaders such as Dr. Martin L. King Jr., Sam Cooke, B.B. King and Duke Ellington.
Many shared stories about Sprague Street Row being a busy and thriving part of the city during those times. The Rev. Harry Blake said he has a special connection with Castle Hotel.
"My wife and I got married in 1958. And we spent our honeymoon in the Castle Hotel,” Blake said.
The Rev. M.L. Johnson, pastor of West Chapel Baptist Church, said the hotels were all they had back during those times. And he remembers staying there as well.
"It was a nice clean place. It was just a big house with just about eight to 10 rooms in it," Johnson said.
The Rev. C.C. McLain of Little Union Baptist Church recalls his father - the late Rev. C.C. McLain - sharing a conversation had with King during his Shreveport visit in 1958.
"He said to my dad, ”Mac, I know I'm going. I know they're going to get me. And I want to go alone. If I stay at your house - they'll kill me, you, your wife and your children. And I'm not going to put you at that risk,’” McLain said.
Johnson said this part of black history is not only for black people but to be shared by all.
"It's American history. We just so happen to be black and making that particular history. But we're Americans," said Johnson.
The Castle and Sprague Street Hotels are no longer around. There are only remnants of their structures on Sprague Street. But the people who stayed there and their legacy can be shared by all.
Sprague Street Row is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.