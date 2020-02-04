Terrace Marshall Jr. made what Joe Burrow described as the championship play for LSU and the Parkway product says life hasn't been the same since.
"It has changed tremedously because I mean all of the popularity, the famous things that have been happening. All of the people that's been noticing me when I go out in public. I mean it's just been amazing to have people recognize me wherever I go."
One of those famous things was a visit to the White House, where Marshall had a pretty good spot for the ceremony.
"It was an amazing experience, especially because of the reason we were there. Being able to win a national championship, that's something kids dream of and obviously going to the White House, being (recognized) by the President, it's a big deal and I mean you shouldn't take that opportunity lightly and I'm just grateful to be able to be a part of that."
Terrace was instrumental in the Tigers' title run with 13 touchdowns and his high school head coach David Feaster was thrilled to see his former player make a big impact, "I was just like everybody else up here. I thought it was just outstanding and it meant so much more that Terrace is such a great guy and that we could celebrate with him knowing that we was doing so well and he was part of it and even if we wouldn't have been there we would have all been excited about LSU, but man just to have our guy up there was really awesome."
Feaster and others were in Bossier City recently for a surprise party in Terrace's honor. That guest list included Browns CB and former teammate Greedy Williams, who also helped mold Marshall into the player he is today, "Well, when he first got to LSU I was always in his ear just telling him 'I'm going to kill you every play' just trying to get his confidence [up], where I know like, when you play in the SEC, where you have to have your confidence at and me just working with him every day... I wasn't shocked from what he did and it's going to be much better next year."
2020 will be an important benchmark in Marshall's college career and his mother Meoshia can hardly believe how quick it's arrived, "I just want him to soak everything in, whatever is left. It went by so fast, he's going into his junior year. It seems like we just dropped him off and I was crying in my car on the way home so I just want him to get everything God has for him and we'll see what the future holds."
It'll be hard to replicate what the Tigers did last season, but Marshall says the team is ready to meet the challenge, "That standards have been set and so I mean the drive is going to be already there. We won the championship so the goal is to just go win another one. It's going to be hard because going in we're going to number one probably and everybody is going to be at our heads, so we're just going to have to grind harder this offseason than we did last season and we're just going to have to go get it."