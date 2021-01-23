SHREVEPORT, La. - "We like to call it the chimp life."
That's the way Chimp Haven Director Amy Fultz described expanding the environment, scenery and surroundings at Chimp Haven in 2021. The staff has a lot to look forward to.
"Chimp Haven is home to over 300 chimpanzees, most of whom were used in biological research. Back in 2015 the federal government ended biomedical and research and designated Chimp Haven would be the place that they would retire," said Rana Smith, president and CEO.
For those not familiar, Chimp Haven is a non-profit chimpanzee sanctuary, nestled in the pines near Keithville. As many non-profit organizations struggled during the pandemic last year, Chimp Haven has announced major expansion plans.
"The 'Welcome The Home Campaign' is an expansion effort at Chimp Haven that will allow us to welcome the remaining chimpanzees that are currently housed in research facilities," Smith said.
The 200-acre facility even has 11 new residents as part of its $20 million expansion campaign. The chimpanzee sanctuary also opened three new habitats for the former research chimps.
"Making new families for those chimpanzees as they arrive at Chimp Haven and get to experience new things and potentially the new habitats, the new corrals. We just want them to experience what they can to live that chimp life to the best of their ability," Fultz said.
The world is watching, millions in fact. Chimp Haven's most famous faces are featured on National Geographic's Meet the Chimps and the worldwide exposure continues to pay off.
"It's a six-episode series all about Chimp Haven and the chimpanzees. You get a real great behind the scenes look at what we do here at Chimp Haven and you get to meet individual chimpanzees," added Smith.
For now the sanctuary remains socially distanced. No visitors are allowed at this time, but that could change by the end of the spring.
-----
The federal Chimpanzee Health, Improvement, Maintenance and Protection (CHIMP) Act mandates all federally owned chimpanzees be retired to Chimp Haven when they are no longer needed for research. Chimpanzees have not been used in federal research since 2015.
A lawsuit was filed this month in Maryland federal court, accusing the National Institute of Health of violating that law when it decided not to send 44 chimpanzees held at Alamogordo Primate Facility in New Mexico.
"Acknowledging the needs of chimpanzees in labs to live comfortably in retirement, Congress mandated that they be sent to sanctuary. NIH must release these remaining chimps to the far more humane and cost-efficient Chimp Haven where they can spend the rest of their days," Humane Society Legislative Fund President Sara Amundson said in a news release.