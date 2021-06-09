SHREVEPORT, La. -- It may seem like a typical hospital gift shop, but the Healthy Living Marketplace inside CHRISTUS Highland is much more than that.
Not only does it supply gifts and snacks for hospital visitors, but it also supplies the hospital with much needed equipment.
"We hear the cries from the different departments, and they tell us what they need, it makes you realize how expensive hospital equipment is and how any hospital budget cannot afford to do it all," said Connie Beauclair, a Pink Lady guild volunteer.
The Christus Guild, also known as the Pink Ladies, are hospital volunteers. They spend their time fulfilling needs of various departments within the hospital.
“That is what the guild was for when it was started probably 40 or 50 years ago,” said Beauclair. “That was the whole idea was to provide things to the hospital that would not fit into the normal budget.”
They do it through a grant program. Hospital departments that need equipment not included in the budget fill out grant applications.
“We have a set amount, usually around $40,000 a year that we provide for grants,” Beauclair said. “The people asking for grants come in and give us a show-and-tell of what they want and why they want it and how it will help and how many people it will meet.”
Then the board votes to decide who gets the grants.
"We've provided wheelchairs, we've provided just a whole lot of things, some of which are $5,000. And some things are $15,000,” she added.
Marty Adams, a second-generation Pink Lady, said sometimes the guild does not even know what the equipment will look like.
“We kind of have a little imagination of what’s it’s going to look like,” Adams said. “But then when we see it, we realize how important those items are to the hospital.”
The Christus Guild has raised more than $1 million to fund grants during its existence. The latest list is extensive and includes wheelchairs, an ultrasound machine, bladder scanners and bariatric lift chairs.
Bariatric program coordinator Veronica Cook explains the importance of the gift to her department: "The bariatric lift helps caregivers, if we need to safely and efficiently lift a patient out of a vehicle, wheelchair, scooter, off the floor, anything of that sort, then this helps us not to injure ourselves. And obviously it’s safer for the patient."
And it is all because of the Pink Ladies with a heart for the people of Christus. So, when you enter the Healthy Living Marketplace at Christus Highland to look for a gift for a hospital patient, remember that a purchase that looks like a teddy bear or greeting card could lead to a life-saving hospital device.
“They’re wonderful! They’re different. They’re appropriate for visitors of our patients in the hospital and for the babies that were being born,” said Pink Lady Faith Fromme. “I think that you will truly enjoy looking through them!”