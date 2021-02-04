SHREVEPORT, La. - During the pandemic, while many are working and attending school from home, internet access is critical.
“It's kind of been a little difficult with keeping it on, here and there,” said Shreveport native Caearius Scroggins, as he was out spending time at the Hattie Perry Recreational Center park with his family.
Keith Hanson, Shreveport's chief technology officer, has been looking into the issue of internet access in the city.
“Affordability is now a lot of the reasons why people don't adopt internet connections,” said Hanson.
City officials found that a lot of people were sitting in parking lots of SPAR recreational centers that provide internet access after-hours to use those connections.
“Now that the pandemic's here, there's hardly anybody at the rec centers,” said Hanson. “It's infrastructure, that is not being utilized, not nearly to what it could be right,”
The solution -- in simple words: “We're taking a really powerful Wi-Fi antenna, putting it on the roof,” said Hanson.
Those signals will be sent down streets providing free internet to hopefully 500 homes per centers by using Wi-Fi extenders to do it.
“Pointing it at a street, pointing another antenna at another street,” said Hanson.
It's free to residents but will cost to make it happen. That's where AEP-SWEPCO comes in. At the end of 2020, the company announced a grant of $200,000 to the city to make this effort happen.
“We feel like if we're reinvesting back in Shreveport in this particular case, that that's going to be better for the citizens here, better for the school children who need to be able to do virtual learning, as the pandemic moves on,” said SWEPCO external affairs manager Michael Corbin.
Hanson has been looking into the digital divide for the past two years. Now, he and his team are doing their part to close that gap. They are hoping to start with the Hattie Perry Recreation Center.
This free broadband will be geared towards those who need it for school and work. They are hoping those funds will allow for them to do the same at three other locations. They also have plans to block ads and inappropriate sites.
“With them protecting it, that's a good thing too,” said Scroggins. “For the kids, and for us. For us, not always having to look over their shoulders and being so worried about them."
They are aiming to start installations mid-February.
“We'll start hanging stuff,” said Hanson. “We'll coordinate with SWEPCO to climb up on the poles and power the devices."
How far it goes depends on the strength of the signal through the tree foliage. Soon families that had no connection will have the opportunity to surf the web.
“I think that it's a good thing that y'all are spreading it through the neighborhoods for the ones who can't afford and can't do for themselves,” said Scroggins. “And that will be helpful with the kids too, with them going to school."
-----
You can view the website created by the City of Shreveport that shows the research into the digital divide in Shreveport by clicking here.