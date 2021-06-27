SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport intends to appeal a state district judge’s ruling that it owes water and sewer customers millions of dollars in refunds because of overcharges going back a decade.
The $9.6 million in refunds ordered by Caddo District Judge Mike Pitman this past March have not been paid. With interest, that amount is now approaching $11.5 million.
According to calculations by a CPA who testified on behalf of the plaintiffs in the class-action suit, interest is growing at a rate of $1,000 a day.
A hearing on procedural matters clearing the way for the city to appeal to the state appeals court in Shreveport is set for Monday.
Pitman’s ruling this past March ordering $9.6 million in refunds was the second monetary judgment assessed to the city in connection with a water-billing class action lawsuit. The city has already issued refunds to customers totaling almost $6 million that represented one part of the lawsuit that disclosed the city's practice of rounding up water usage when determining the amount of monthly bills during the winter months.
The March judgment deals with too many days of overcharges.