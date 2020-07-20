SHREVEPORT, La. -- Confederate monuments are a hot topic of debate. So what's the latest with monuments across the ArkLaTex?
"It evokes emotions all over the place, on both extremes and all the way through the middle," said Gary Joiner, LSUS History and Social Sciences Department director.
"The Confederate monument in front of a place that's supposed to promote justice, peace and equality," said Grace Rambo, who wants the Caddo monument down.
"When you're attacking the Confederate flag or that Confederate symbol, you're attacking us," said Amanda Jennings Smith, who wants the Caddo monument to stay.
"We're going to keep pushing for it, until we see the removal," said Willie James, who's organized a petition to have the Caddo monument taken down.
The Caddo Parish Commission voted in 2017 to remove it. It's been in a legal battle with the United Daughters of the Confederacy for almost three years.
In October, the Caddo Commission set aside $500,000 to have it removed this year. There's been no movement on that because of a temporary restraining order filed by the UDC. Last month, a judge heard arguments from both sides on the issue and said he'd take it under advisement.
While Caddo's is stalled, that's not the case in Homer where a Confederate monument that stood since 1940 on a prominent corner of the Claiborne Parish Courthouse was removed last month by the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.
Or in Minden where the Confederate Memorial in Jacqueline Park was removed for historical preservation by the Daughters of the Confederacy. It was erected there in 1933.
It's also not the case in New Orleans or other cities across the country where protesters and vandals have illegally destroyed and sometimes dumped these historic symbols into the water.
"It is on the national register of historic places. It's a landmark. It's the highest landmark you can get. It's the equivalent to the Lincoln Memorial. Three or four generations down the road people are going to look back and say ... well ... here's what happened in 2020," said Joiner
"We're not asking for the tearing down or destruction of the monument. We're coming up with a peaceful resolution that the parish has already said the funds are allocated for," said James, who leads a peaceful protest every Saturday in front of the Caddo monument.
And, that's a response that a lot of people in the area are proud of -- having peaceful events and conversations as opposed to the violence that has marred other areas of the country.
"Keithville, Mansfield, Shreveport, Bossier ... it can be relocated to any of the many civil war cemeteries that are here," said James of Caddo's monument.
KTBS reached out to Caddo Commissioner Lyndon Johnson, who proposed the removal in 2017, to see what he had to say about the current situation. He didn't respond.
Commissioner John Atkins, who voted against the removal in 2017, said he has "nothing else to share on the status of the monument."
The United Daughters of the Confederacy sent a statement, but would only comment on the latest hearing on June 30. It read, in part: "We don't know why the Commission would attempt unauthorized seizure of private property using an invalid article of law to circumvent the constitutions of this state and this country."
El Dorado, Ark., is also dealing with a monument issue. The fate of a Confederate statue that has stood on the lawn of the Union County Courthouse since 1909 is going to be left to the voters. The Union County Quorum Court voted this month to put the issue of whether it stays or goes on the November ballot.