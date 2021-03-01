Construction underway on new Little River County Detention Center

ASHDOWN, Ark. - Little River County, Arkansas is getting a new jail.
The detention center is being built off U.S. Highway 71, just north of Ashdown. County leaders say the $8 million facility will not only be a cost savings, but will serve the county's future needs.
The current jail does not meet state jail standards. It's been a hot-button issue for several years.
"They could have shut us down about four years ago. We had to have a plan in place," said County Judge Mike Cranford, who was concerned construction might never happen.
The State Jail Standards Commission gave the county a deadline to come up with a long-term solution. In 2018, a large committee of citizens and elected officials was appointed to study the operation of the jail and consider improvement options.
"It took a lot of people, a lot of hard work, and a lot of years to get here. We're appreciative of those who laid the foundation for us to get us this far," said Cranford.
Voters approved a bond in September 2019 to finance the new building, and a sales tax to pay for it. The new tax went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
"Our revenues are up a little bit for the year," said Cranford. "We're pleased with that and hope it continues."
Cranford says the quarter cent sales tax will eventually go toward jail maintenance and operations.
The new jail will include a kitchen, laundry facility, medical room, and segregation rooms. None of those things are in the current jail.
Once construction is complete, Cranford said they still plan on utilizing the older jail space.
"We're looking at all the options we can about repurposing it maybe into an emergency operations center for the emergency management department. We want to reutilize that space as much as we can," said Cranford.
The downtown jail was built in 1976 with renovations in 2013. It only holds 24 inmates. The limited space means housing and transporting inmates to other facilities comes at a higher cost to the county.
The new facility will hold up to 84 inmates. Cranford said it's also designed for expansion if needed.
"Our goal it to make it last as long as possible, so we don't have to build a new jail every 10 or 15 years because of the population," said Cranford.
While wet weather has slowed the project down, Cranford says they're still hoping the jail is completed by spring 2022.