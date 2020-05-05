SHREVEPORT, La. -- How do you have a successful retail business in 2020? The answer to that question has dramatically changed since COVID-19 pummeled the nation.
There's been motivation for retailers to move and expand their business models online for a long time. The COVID-19 crisis has put those ideas in overdrive.
"We changed the game plan," said Carline Procell, co-owner of Bella Nonnas Olive Oil & Vinegar Tasting Bar.
One of the biggest challenges is how do you get a large percentage of your customers who used to physically walk into a place and get what they want to move over to a computer screen or phone and do that same shopping online?
"We've really had to adapt what customer service means. We try very hard to give them the experience they would get here," said Procell.
And because of that, "Our online sales have just quadrupled. It's been insane," said Procell.
But you don't just wake up one day and have an online business. First, you have to create a website.
"That would include a domain name. That would include web hosting," said Brad Pollitt, KTBS/KPXJ digital operations manager.
Someone will need to build the website. Then an e-commerce website and a payment gateway. There's also shipping and fulfillment, privacy policies and terms of service -- all the legal stuff.
That's a lot to deal with, right? Well, KTBS is in the process of trying to make it easier.
"We're are going to launch within the next couple of weeks the KTBS Local Marketplace, and that will allow local businesses that don't have an e-commerce footprint to get up and running. To create that hyper-local feel for these businesses and allow them to quickly and easily be able to keep their business running online and keep that income coming in," said Pollitt.
Whether business owners want to try the KTBS Local Marketplace or decide to go it alone, those in the know offer some advice.
"For the businesses that are doing this on their own, make sure that you are vetting all of the vendors that you are using," said Pollitt.
"If you're not technology savvy, find someone who is," said Procell.