SHREVEPORT, La. -- Northwest Louisiana is near the top of a very unflattering list: High rates of sexually transmitted disease.
So how is the area doing in 2020? Or what about 2019? That's a question that's difficult to answer because COVID-19.
"We have the distinct reputation of being the syphilis capital of the United States," said Dr. John Vanchiere, LSU Health infectious disease specialist.
How bad is it here locally?
"There's more syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia here in Northwest Louisiana than most entire states," said Vanchiere.
His claims are based on 2018 numbers and his 10 years of experience on the area's syphilis task force. So why aren't we discussing more recent numbers?
"The folks who have been doing STD contact tracing, a lot of them are being re-deployed to COVID testing and because of COVID they can't actually go into people's houses and sit down with them and discuss who they've been with," said Vanchiere.
Charles Jones is a disease intervention specialist or contact tracer with the state of Louisiana and he knows the problem first hand.
"COVID has made our job more difficult, we relied on going to the field and making contact with people, knocking on doors Right now with COVID, certainly we can't expose ourselves," Jones said.
If the contact tracers can't get information and talk with people who have an STD about who they may have been in contact with to get them diagnosed and treated, it's a domino effect.
"A lot of people still aren't going to the doctor, taking care of themselves, getting their regular checkups ... where they might be tested for STD's. So delays in diagnosis are occurring because of that," said Vanchiere.
Combine those factors and the future for slowing down the spread of STD's in northwest Louisiana doesn't look good.
"My expectation is that we will see higher rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia and even HIV because of delays in testing and delays in contact tracing," said Vanchiere.
"We're starting to see some of these numbers that we thought were going down starting to rise. We have an unknown number that frankly could get pretty large," said Jones.
Most contact tracing for STD's in the state of Louisiana is now done by phone. Public service announcements on the radio say, "Pick up the phone, stop the spread." Jones said that's a problem they're having right now. People just won't pick up the phone and talk with them about their situation.