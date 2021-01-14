FOUKE, Ark. - "He was larger than life. He just loved living."
Jennifer Matthews is talking about her husband, Shon Matthews. They met as teenagers in Fouke, Ark., at Fairland Holiness church. A few years later, they got married there and had two children.
"He loved his family. He loved his church. He loved his job and he loved helping people," said Jennifer.
Shon helped complete strangers. He was a paramedic with LifeNet in Texarkana, Ark.
"He came here right out of EMT school," said LifeNet Chief Executive Officer David Baumgardner.
Shon worked his way up from a volunteer first responder to area manager. He taught CPR and landing zone classes for area fire departments. He also worked in dispatch.
LifeNet hired Shon in 2007.
"This gave him that purpose of having a cause and that's what attracted him to it," said Baumgardner.
It was an attraction that never wavered. Shon was invited to the White House after winning the 2019 Star of Life award from the American Ambulance Association.
A true jokester, Shon made light of brief free moments in an often stressful job.
"Shon was a very careful person even though he worked the frontlines," said his mother-in-law, Eva Long.
Shon tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-September. Jennifer gave the timeline.
"The first few days, it really wasn't too, too bad. But Wednesday afternoon, he started running a fever, coughing more, and just generally feeling bad. By Friday, he was, that's when it started," said Jennifer.
She said a few days later Shon seemed to be on an upward swing until his condition suddenly changed.
"I woke up and he was already dressed and told me that something was bad and that he needed to go to the doctor," Jennifer said.
Doctors told Jennifer that Shon had pneumonia in both lungs so he went to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, Texas. He later called her from there.
"Normally, he's a talker and he would like to talk. He'd call and joke and stuff but he didn't talk very long that day. You could hardly hear him. He just said knew he needed help because it was getting hard to breath, Jennifer said.
Shon told Jennifer he wanted to be put on a ventilator.
"I begged him not to because I've heard all of the stories about it and he told me he would be okay. I still didn't want him to but I knew that he knew enough that if he thought he needed help then he needed help," Jennifer said.
His health continued to decline. Doctors listed him in critical condition.
"Between the COVID and the blood thinners that you have to have, he had a massive stroke and bleeding on the brain, and all of his organs started shutting down," said Jennifer.
Shon Matthews, Jennifer's bubbly, giving, loving husband and father of their two children, died on Nov. 2, just weeks before his 49th birthday.
"I will say it's been the hardest thing that I have ever faced in my life losing him. I've lost a mother a couple of year ago but losing a child like Shon. He has been in our family 28 years so it has been very hard," said Long.
The day Shon died, LifeNet led a procession in his honor.
"We had sent an ambulance down to pick up his, to pick him up and bring him back and everybody. That all kind of came together. We thought we were gonna have some help and then it just turned to be a community event. We were just happy for him, happy for his family. His family was able to see it," said Baumgardner.
"I was just humbled by the outpouring of love and support for him and for us. If anybody deserved it, he did. He deserved to be brought home like that," said Jennifer.
Shon's face, while wearing his LifeNet uniform, was placed on a billboard overlooking his job in Texarkana. His death has motivated his son to start EMT school in January. Jennifer hopes her children understand "how proud he was of them, how he helped them to become whatever they wanted to do."
These days she tries to focus on the lighter moments, just like Shon would've wanted. Her mindset is in disbelief about the words she thought she'd never have to speak.
"Treasure your family because you don't know when they'll be gone. Make the most of what you do have while you have it," Jennifer said.