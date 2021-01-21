HAUGHTON, La. - To Jo Ann Seaman, the Mudbugs meant the world. The mother of two and grandmother of three, spent decades volunteering with the Shreveport Mudbugs youth hockey team.
"Being a fan is one thing, but doing what she did for other people is a whole other story," said Mudbugs Head Coach Jason "Soupy" Campbell.
Mudbugs ticket sales director Kimberly Jacks had known Seaman for years. Her highest title was booster club president.
"She started down here and then last year she sat down there in box 15 and she hated it because she couldn't see her boys get on and off the ice so we moved her this season to seat number three," Jacks said.
Seaman never made it to her new seat. She died from the novel coronavirus.
"It's been tough. She was a vital part of this team," Jacks said.
Seaman fed players and housed them for free through a hockey program called billeting.
"From the span of the years that she was with the organization, she billeted about 250 guys," said Jacks.
Seaman housed hockey players for nine months of the year.
"She just kind of raised them and taught them things about the history of the Mudbugs and everything," said Jacks.
"She loves the Mudbugs. She would do anything for us. She would just take the time to makes us happy and that made her happy also," said David Breazeale, the Mudbugs team captain. "I lived close to her and my billet family lived close to her so I was able to go there after practice and hang out with her, and watch TV with the other players that were living there and just enjoy her happiness her wholesomeness and her approach of taking in players that she doesn't know and just loving them and making them her own."
"She touched a lot of people here because she had her hands in every little thing that we did here," said Jacks.
"The weeks like this week, I really miss her," said Campbell, adding that Seaman fed hundreds of both home and away game players inside the arena's club 34.
"When I first got here, we had our first team meal, and she greeted us with hugs and she fed us and it was amazing," said Breazeale.
"She just wanted to talk about the menu and what they want, what do they want. She was just so giving in that way and we miss her dearly, you know," said Campbell.
Will Seaman knows. He is Jo Ann's oldest son.
"All of the players, she was almost like their second mom," said Will Seaman.
Aside from her family and the Mudbugs, Jo Ann Seaman spent more than 50 years as an educator. Most of them were spent at Platt Elementary School in Haughton as a third grade teacher.
"She lived life to the fullest and she taught to the fullest," said Platt Elementary School Principal Cathy Turner, who taught alongside Jo Ann Seaman years ago as a third grade teacher.
Jo Ann Seaman retired in 2017. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, she drove to Baton Rouge to be closer to her two sons.
"You know what she did, as best as she could to keep herself safe, having groceries delivered, doing pick up whenever she could. Instead of her being up here by herself, and having to do things on her own, she had a support system. So it's like she did everything she could to make sure she didn't get it and she picked it up from somewhere," said Will Seaman
Jo Ann Seaman contracted the novel coronavirus in September.
"Initially she thought she had a sinus infection, and then it started to get better and then it got worst," said Will Seaman.
Three weeks after contracting the virus, Jo Ann Seaman died on Oct. 9 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in her hometown of Baton Rouge. She was 82.
"When I got the news, it was so sad to hear it and we're missing her a lot," said Breazeale.
"People think about the lungs. She passed from kidney failure, not from the lungs. It was the kidney that gave up. It's a really scary virus and I wouldn't miss it on anyone," said Will Seaman.