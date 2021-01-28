BOSSIER CITY, La. - Zayden Taylor -- a straight-A student at Parkway High School in Bossier City -- is also a linebacker on the junior varsity football team.
The 15-year-old sophomore, like thousands of students across the ArkLaTex, followed through with the football season during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Zayden is the healthiest kid I know. He did not have any health conditions," said his mother, Army Staff Sgt. Taricka Taylor, who is an active duty recruiter, was contacted in November by Bossier Parish Schools.
"I got a call from the school saying he had been exposed," Taricka Taylor said.
Zayden's coach told the teen one of his close friends, who was a teammate, was asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID. Taricka Taylor and Zayden Taylor immediately quarantined. She tested negative. He tested positive for COVID-19.
"We spent Thanksgiving quarantined. He did well. He had minor symptoms. After quarantine was over, he went back to school as normal," Taricka Taylor said.
That was short-lived. His fever reached 108 degrees.
"I woke up about 2 a.m. on Thursday morning just to go in and check on him and he was awake and when I opened the door, I knew right then, it was time to go to the ER," Taricka Taylor said.
Zayden Taylor was admitted to the emergency room at Willis Knighton South.
"So when he got to where he was in distress. We made the decision to put him on the ventilator. That was the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life. My thought process was do I put my baby on this ventilator and not knowing if I'm going to be able to take him off of this ventilator. But I also thought that putting him on this ventilator is the only, at this the only point is the only chance I had at saving his life," Taricka Taylor said.
It worked. According to Taricka Taylor, her son's health vastly improved after 3 and a haf days on a ventilator.
Days earlier, Zayden Taylor sent a Snapchat message from the back of an ambulance. His friends saw it.
"Two of the kids coordinated the prayer meeting and it was amazing," said Taricka Taylor.
Dozens of Zayden's teammates and classmates showed up outside the Taylor's home to pray for Zayden.
"It was so emotional. They made videos for me and one of the moms sent me the video," said Taricka Taylor.
Here's what his friends said in the video:
"Hey Zayden. We miss you bro. We heard the news. We organized a prayer group for you man. We just want to let you know that we love you and we care for you bro. We're praying for you always. It was really hard on us and we didn't want to make a video after we started crying after prayer group so here's our delayed video. And It's me Josh and Joseph. Hey son, hurry up and get healthy because I'm going to need a hitting partner during hitting season."
"Yeah for real man, you're strong. Alright get through this. Get out of there and get back to football. We love you. We miss you man and you need to get back with us. You're great dude. You're funny and I miss you in class bro. Can't wait to see you bro. We love and care for you man. See you soon."
"I would ask Zayden, I said, 'Do you recognize his voice?' And that's Jake. And he shook his head yes and he was so excited. Clearly the prayers are working," said Taricka Taylor.
Zayden's health improved. He returned home on Christmas.
"His lungs have a little work to do but its looking very promising," said Taricka Taylor.
Weeks later, Zayden was able to speak again.
"It's overwhelming. It's kind of weird how it is. You can be standing by someone and you don't know if they have it or not," said Zayden Taylor.
How does Zayden feel the district handled school athletics and protecting students from COVID? "I wanted to play football, really really bad, so yeah I think we should've played. Like in school, I think they should've kept us separated like the A and B schedule. The A and B schedule, we weren't like really sitting by each other."
That was during the same time Bossier Parish Schools announced because of Phase 3 of COVID-19 guidelines all students would transition from partially filled classrooms on an alternating A and B hybrid schedule to daily in-school learning. The switch happened on Sept. 21. Weeks later, Zayden contracted the virus.
3 Investigates did some digging and found that according to the Louisiana Department of Health, in late October Bossier Parish Schools had the highest number of coronavirus cases among students and staff in the state. A total of 163 students and 73 staff members tested positive in one week alone.
Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey declines KTBS' request for an interview or comment on the numbers. So the following questions were posed to spokeswoman Sonja Bailes: "Wouldn't you (Bossier Schools) want less bodies during a second wave of the transmission of virus? Wouldn't you want less bodies near each other, especially if it's high numbers in the city of Bossier and that parish?"
Her response: "If further action needed to be taken, then we certainly would. But at this time, the office of public health has not raised any concern that we need to take any further action other than what we are already doing. We are following the CDC guidelines as far as cleaning protocols and social distancing. All students third grade and above must wear masks, as well as our employees. So we still think that this is the safest place, safest environment for our students."
Dr. John Vanchiere, LSU Health Shreveport chief Of pediatric infectious diseases, agreed.
"When there are school related cases, school kids are sick with COVID, infected with COVID, that reflects overall, the amount of COVID activity in the community that they live in," Vanchiere said.
In July, state Sen. Cleo Fields sent letters to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana School Boards Association asking to suspend athletic events for the fall of 2020 school semester. "
To me it was irresponsible for us to proceed with a season without having the proper protocols," Fields said.
Fields suggested constant aggressive COVID-19 testing of each student athlete. It's a rule he suggested that could have possibly kept Zayden Taylor from catching COVID-19.
Either way, these days Zayden Taylor said he looks forward to returning to school.
"Yeah, I want to go back. I miss, you know, the noise and stuff like that," he said.