SHREVEPORT, La. -- Myocarditis -- an inflammation of the heart muscle -- was in the center of the discussion among athletic conferences in August when several of them made the decision to postpone their COVID football seasons.
A study published on Sept. 11 in “JAMA Cardiology” showed that out of 26 athletes at Ohio State University who had either mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, four were found to have evidence of myocarditis.
Dr. Srikar Veerareddy of Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists says the heart condition is dangerous because it can change the way the heart beats.
“The biggest thing is rhythm abnormalities, because there's inflammation,” he said. “That's when you have abnormal rhythms coming in. So that can result in sudden death.”
Other viruses can cause myocarditis, but Veerareddy says those caused by COVID-19 appear to be more severe.
“I think with COVID-19 it's more pronounced compared to regular flu,” he said. “I think it's a little bit more dangerous.”
So, how does it happen?
“It’s a kind of immune response, meaning the body's trying to fight the virus in the process, because the virus is inside the cells. In this case, the heart cells. Because it's trying to indirectly to attack the virus, but it cannot differentiate,” said Veerareddy.
NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline announced in August that at least a dozen college athletes so far had been found to have myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19.
It affects pro-level athletes, as well. Probably the highest profile case is that of Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who had to forgo the whole Major League Baseball season due to his diagnosis.
But college and pro athletes are typically tested often. COVID-related myocarditis could be dangerous to all athletes, from everyday runners to high school players, who are accustomed to pushing through physical discomfort.
So, what are the signs? Fatigue, shortness of breath, heart racing and a tightness in the chest could all signal myocarditis.
Long-term effects of COVID-caused myocarditis are not known. It is also unknown whether it is a temporary or permanent condition.
“If somebody doesn't recover from the myocarditis, it can eventually lead to scarring of the heart muscle, and then weakening of muscle,” said Veerareddy.
The bottom line is, if you have had COVID-19, and you have any signs of myocarditis – unusual shortness of breath, heart racing, chest discomfort – stop exercising and call your doctor.