COVID winter putting a strain on Texarkana charities

TEXARKANA, Texas - As the weather gets cooler, some families in the Texarkana area are searching for programs to help support their basic needs.
Outreach organizations are now working to address struggles the homeless community faces with coronavirus and cold weather.
"Due to the pandemic, we've seen a 155% increase in the need," said Maj. Tracey Czajkowski, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
Czajkowski said 2020 has been a difficult year. Volunteers have constantly been working to provide the homeless community and low income families with basic needs. Now they're preparing for winter unlike any other.
"We do need things like blankets, coats, hats, scarves, things for the winter coming up," said Czajkowski.
With unemployment rates up, Czajkowski says economic hardships in community have led to an even greater need for services, such as, putting food on the table, providing shelter, and even helping place gifts under the tree.
"Everybody has been affected by this pandemic in one way or another. A lot of people who were normally donors are now being recipients because they find themselves in need for the first time ever. It's been a challenge," said Czajkowski.
Since March, Salvation Army USA has provided more than 100 million meals, 1.5 million nights of safe shelter, plus emotional and spiritual support to more than 800,000 people across the U.S. The non-profit hopes to increase donations in their annual Red Kettle Drive by offering more online options, and launching the "Rescue Christmas" donation page.
"There's all kinds of ways of non-contact. There are ways to support the Salvation Army, so we can put every little thing back into this community, nowhere else," Czajkowski.
Mission Texarkana also works to meet the needs of people who are living on the streets.
"That's our struggle, we never know whether it's going to be cold or warm. Our needs will change depending on that. Right now, the need is gloves, tarps and blankets," said Cody Howard, Mission Texarkana executive director.
Howard said they're always facing an unpredictable winter, but now they're facing and unpredictable virus. Without a generous community, meeting the needs of the homeless would be impossible, he added.
"The community has stepped up during this time of COVID. The church has stepped up. The church understands what we're going through and they pay close attention to the needs of the community. The church is responding, and Mission Texarkana is doing well," said Howard.