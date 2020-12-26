SHREVEPORT, La. -- Like thousands of ArkLaTex parents, Jesse Lawrence said if it wasn't for day care, she wouldn't know what to do with her little one.
"They were a huge help," said Jesse Lawrence. "They were able to get him in under a week which was nice because it really helped us look for a job during COVID and everything. They're really good to us and Peyton."
Lawrence isn't alone. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation, more than 4.5 million American children took part in some form of child care or daycare. But a lot changed in 2020.
"We follow all the guidelines given to us by the state and the department of health making sure that we're doing our best. We're not perfect, but we're doing what we can to keep everything healthy for the staff and the children," said Randi Gorham of Epic Learning Center director.
But unlike Epic Learning Center, many daycares were not able to make those mandated changes laid out by the Centers for Disease Control.
According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, out of 5,000 child care providers have managed to re-open this year, most have done so at substantially reduced capacity. Others like Epic have learned to adapt.
"No parents are allowed inside the center, only staff members, essential visitors, and the children. We do temperature checks to see if they're running a fever and we ask parents if they may have been to the doctor for anything. We just try to make sure that everyone stays healthy and if we notice anything we inform the parent and they come pick them up," Gorham said.
Randy Miller, with Workforce Careers, said he sees a lot more people swapping out, meaning the husband may work a night shift and the wife a dayshift. That way they alternate with their children so someone is home with them.
Right now the day care industry employs more than 1.5 million people across the nation and despite the COVID-19, that number is expected to grow well into the future.
"It's not male or female at this point. People are looking for good solid employees," Miller said.
Daycare providers encourage parents who are felling the frustration of finding someone to watch over their little one to do research, know their options and who's there to land a hand.
"Not only are the kids here our family, but we have our own families at home. We understand everything and have to follow the same protocols," Gorham said.