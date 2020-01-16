SHREVEPORT, La. - Diabetes is growing at an epidemic rate across the U.S. and here in Louisiana.
Approximately 32,000 people in Louisiana will be diagnosed with diabetes this year and an even larger number is pre-diabetic.
The disease is life-altering and costly to the tune of $5.4 billion annually in Louisiana. It can cause heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and blindness.
In fact, diabetic-related retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness in adults.
Optometrist Stephen Lewis with Willis-Knighton Eye Institute in Shreveport treats diabetes related eye conditions on a regular basis.
"With the demographics around Shreveport-Bossier, there are a ton of diabetics," said Lewis.
A big contributor to the problem is an estimated 50 percent of diabetics don't get a regular eye exam.
"And 95 percent of vision loss can be prevented with early detection," said Lewis.
Diabetes can affect the blood vessel in a person's eyes. And if blood glucose levels aren't controlled it can cause diabetic retinopathy. "And if the diabetic retinopathy becomes significant enough it can have a dramatic impact on one's vision," said Lewis.
The retina is a thin layer of tissue that lines the back of the eye. For diabetics, the blood vessels can leak and in some cases the damage can't be reversed.
"It's easy to take our eyes for granted. We don't worry about them until there is an issue. And it doesn't become an issue until it becomes and issue and that's too late in a diabetic," warns Lewis.
According to the National Eye Institute, an estimated two in five Americans with diabetes have some stage of diabetic retinopathy.
There are no symptoms in the early stages and Lewis said signs in later stages could easily be ignored.
"It's normal for us to have floaters, little black specs but sometimes those floaters in a diabetic can be more significant, they can be splotches floating around in their vision which could be an indication of blood,” Lewis said.
Diabetics are also at a higher risk of developing other eye conditions.
"People who have diabetes usually have cataracts at a much younger age. They also have an increased risk of developing glaucoma. And glaucoma is a condition if left untreated can lead to total irreversible blindness," Lewis said.
Type 2 diabetics run a higher risk than Type 1 of developing vision loss sooner. In either case, changing your diet is the easiest way to defeat diabetes. And remember to get an annual eye exam.