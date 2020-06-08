SHREVEPORT, La. -- Have you been to the drive-in lately?
In February, people would have said, "What are you talking about?" In June, thousands in the ArkLaTex can say, "Yes, I have."
"We were just excited to get out of the house," said Lisa Nelson, a local moviegoer.
Who would've thought that in 2020, a parking lot in downtown Shreveport, a grove in Bossier City next to a restaurant and the parking lot of the State Fair of Louisiana, would turn into drive-in movie theaters?
"This is actually the lot and it's got pecan trees in it, so that's where the name the grove came from. So we're calling it the Grove Drive-in Theater," said David Alvis, owner of Silver Star Smokehouse, about his set-up that's in the works in Bossier City.
But two pop up drive-ins have already happened in Shreveport. One in downtown and one at the Fairgrounds.
"A lot of businesses are having to pivot from stuff they would normally do and just try to sustain in the times we're in now, so just had to get a little creative and think outside the box," said Sylvester Marshall of Social Circle Louisiana.
Marshall said he had about 2,500 people come through the gates for five shows. It was $25 per car.
Similar success and sold out shows for movies like "Harry Potter," "Jaws," "The Goonies" and "Caddyshack" at the New Normal Drive-in event downtown.
"Six movies, over three days. ... It's been packed every night. People are having a blast," said Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority executive director.
Of course, this is all happening because of COVID-19 and social distancing.
"This is a great way for people to get out and be safe, but still feel that sense of community," said Nelson.
In the 1950's they had a similar problem with a polio outbreak. When a vaccine became widely available, they even gave out shots when moviegoers went to the drive-in.
That's a permanent part of our history. Are drive-ins going to be a permanent part of our future?
"Of course, it's a product of the pandemic originally, but I believe this is something that can occur in the future even when we're 100 % fully open, just the nostalgia of the drive-in theater," said Chris Giordano, president and general manager of the State Fair of Louisiana.
"We're living in a new world, we're right in the middle of it right now. We think moving forward what would be more fun than having a drive-in theater," said Alvis.
The company that put on the drive-in movies at the Fairgrounds hopes to do it again for Father's Day and during the holiday season.