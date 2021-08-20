GRAMBLING, La. -- Doug Williams is a huge name in football, in general, and in Louisiana specifically.
State Rep. Ken Brass is a perhaps not so well known state legislator. But after passage of his bill, House Concurrent Resolution 19, that may change.
As Williams himself said in an old NFL Films clip: “Joe Gibbs didn’t bring Doug Williams so San Diego to show off a black quarterback.” Yet Grambling legend Doug Williams did show off, becoming the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl.
Now, the Doug Williams Center will play an important role in increasing statewide hiring of people of color in sports administration roles, thanks to Brass.
“It was kind of staggering,” said Brass, “kind of caught me off guard with the percentages, as far as the number of minorities in addition to females currently holding athletic director and head coaching jobs across the great state of Louisiana.”
In other words — there weren’t enough. Brass’ research showed about 90% of all head coaching jobs in Louisiana are held by Caucasians.
“And the athletic directors are doing a lot better, so I think it’s about 70% white individuals. So, we do have some work to do," said Brass.
HCR19 is designed to expand the pool of minority and female candidates, getting them ready to assume the top jobs. His historic bill sailed through this year's legislative session with no opposition.
“So it had overwhelming support,” Brass said. "It was also supported by the governor, the Board of Regents. So, I’m real excited about moving forward.”
And that’s where the Doug Williams Center comes in.
“The Doug Williams Center will serve as a facilitator of research and advancement resources in conjunction with a new Louisiana minority sports hiring task force, which is the primary product of the HCR19 bill," said Raven Thissel of the Doug Williams Center.
The center seeks to advance hiring equity by bringing industry leaders from across the state, to resolve systemic hiring issues in sports.
“So, the task force will conduct research to understand the specifics of why racial and gender hiring discrepancies exist,” Thissel said. "And using these findings we will continue working with the legislature to create policies and best practices for securing the hiring of women candidates and candidates of color.”
And that is something Brass can get behind.
“The Doug Williams Center is going to be part of that plan. Program it, process it and also implement it. And ultimately expand the pool of qualified minorities and females,” said Brass.
Brass and Thissel are hoping the combinations of Brass’ legislation and the Williams Center, can turn out the next minority or female administration star at the level of Doug Williams.
“And ultimately,” said Brass, “to expand the pool of qualified and minority female candidates. And at that point they can sell themselves.”
“At their best, sports creates bridges across lines and race; gender; sexual orientation and beyond. To bring people together over a common passion," Thissel said.
The NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans have been invited to participate on the task force.
Brass said they’ll be key in bringing expertise outside the collegiate realm, and will communicate some of the thigs the pros have incorporated in their diversity programs.
The first meeting of the task force was held Aug. 16.