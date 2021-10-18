East Texas teen to compete in World Darts Championship

MAUD, Texas - A Maud, Texas teenager was just a kid when he got his first dart board. Now he's representing Team USA in the World Cup of Darts Championship.
Seventeen-year-old Bryar Redman will be heading to Gibraltar in the south of Spain this fall, but he's responsible for his own expenses and needs some community support to get there. He was just 9 years old when his dad, Shannon, introduced him to the world of darts.
He joined the Texarkana Darts Association and has been playing ever since.
"It's incredibly fun. It's my favorite sport that I've played. Darts, you can never be too good at it. It's an ongoing game," said Redman.
This is the last year that the teenager can play competitively on the junior level. Earlier this year, Redman won first place at a competition in Tampa, Fla.
The following weekend, he went on to qualify in Nashville, Tenn., for the Junior World Darts Championship.
Making the USA Team is an experience Redman will never forget.
"It was amazing. I was very nervous. I was kind of messing up on my darts, but once I got the hang of it and felt like I belonged here. It was smooth sailing," said Redman.
Now Redman practices about two to three hours a day, and still tries to participate in tournaments on the weekends. Becoming a darts player has opened up a whole new world for him and his family.
"I've meet a lot of the pros that play this competitively in the United States. Hopefully, I'll meet some more when I go oversees to Gibraltar," said Redman.
Redman's mother, Kandis, recognized early on that her son had a real talent for competitive dart-throwing.
"He's played baseball and basketball, and all that. Eventually, darts won out. That's his favorite sport he loves to do. We encourage him and we go all over to help him with this," Redman said.
The first year he played competitively, Redman got "Rookie of the Year." His family believes the sport is helping him to achieve his dreams.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and it was a very proud mom moment. I was very very pleased," said Redman.
Redman is looking for sponsors to help with travel costs and tournament fees. While the family has already gotten some donations, they're hoping to raise even more before the World Cup of Darts Competition in November.
"I appreciate everyone who has donated so far. It's a pretty big journey," said Redman.
He will be leaving for Gibraltar on Nov. 20.
For more information on how you can support him, contact Kandis Redman.