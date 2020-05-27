In an interview with Fox News Wednesday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the importance of football being played this fall.
The Tigers, along with the rest of the SEC, can begin on-campus workouts on June 8. Orgeron says his team will report to campus on June 1 to undergo a week of testing before workouts begin.
As for the prospects of a normal season in 2020, Orgeron is hopeful to have fans in the stands of Tiger Stadium saying he couldn't imagine a world without football, "The money that we get from the TV contracts, the money that we get from the fans in the stadium fuels everything around here, everything that our university (does), all of the sports, all of the facilities, the best things that we can give to our football players. As you know, Baton Rouge on a Saturday is hopping. There is tailgating, the restaurants are full, the hotels are full, the economy is booming. It would be a big blow, not just to the universities, but to the economy. I do think we need football."
You find Orgeron's full interview with Fox News here.