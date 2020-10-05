SHREVEPORT, La. -- Election day. There are a lot of those in Louisiana.
But the big one is just a few weeks away –- Nov. 3. To make that election and all others work, election commissioners are a necessity. They're the folks who guide voters through the entire process.
However, there’s a shortage of people who want to be commissioners and that has forced the Caddo Clerk of Court to roll up his sleeves and start recruiting.
“Without commissioners there's no way we can have an election. They're the most essential part of the election day process,” said Clerk of Court Mike Spence.
But the supply is running low.
“To perform an election day, we have to have 1,500 election commissioners,” Spence said.
And that's just in Caddo Parish. The tally is about 200 short so Spence's office has had to get creative.
“We started advertising with billboards around Shreveport and Bossier. So, we're working hard to get more,” Spence said.
Commissioner Harriett Boddie has been working elections for 14 years.
“It's part of being a good citizen. My father was a commissioner then he was a commissioner-in-charge,” said Boddie. “Whenever I try to get somebody to sign up to work, I tell them it's a great experience.”
“Be a commissioner. It's a little pocket change; its' a lot of fun,” Boddie said.
Helping voters on election day has been something Robert Thomas Jr. has been doing for a quarter century.
“You feel like, I'm part of the process,” Thomas said. “Educating the public on what's needed for them to be able to vote so they won't be turned away on any given election.”
And while it’s great to have the experience of Boddie and Thomas, “the average age of commissioners in Caddo Parish is probably around 60 years old -- and getting higher,” Spence said.
So, while Spence needs more election commissioners, he'd also like to attract some young blood.
“Presently we're working on high schools. We're working with the school board to try to get more 18-year-olds to come work polls,” Spence said.
But sometimes history repeats itself.
Macura Hamilton was an election commissioner for 40 years before dying this summer.
“My dad felt voter education was important. He felt our ancestors fought for our right to vote. And he thought it was important we play an active role in the process,” said attorney Felicia Hamilton, daughter of Macura Hamilton.
When Macura Hamilton died it was important to him that he be remembered as an election commissioner.
“Yes, I'm so pleased Mike Spence and his team at the clerk's office, the Caddo clerk's office, thought so much of him they prepared a proclamation stressing how he served for so long,” Felicia Hamilton said.
And like her dad, who always wore a tie while working an election precinct, Felicia Hamilton plans to follow in his footsteps.
“I certainly am ready, willing and able to serve,” Felicia Hamilton said.
“We need people who will be here for the long term,” added Spence.
But whether experienced or beginner, election commissioners can't always count on smooth sailing.
"The commissioners are there. They try to help you, but they can't always resolve your problem,” Deputy Clerk of Court Dianne Doughty said. “So, a lot of times voters are angry with them.”
But even that's not enough to deter those who feel called to fulfill their civic duty.
“I love doing this,” said Boddie.
So, Spence must find more people like Boddie, Thomas and Felicia Hamilton who feel called to serve.
With a presidential election right around the corner, creating a larger pool of commissioners is vital. And since it’s on Tuesday, Spence said they must have even more to select from in case those chosen, can't get off work.