SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith brought back the Community Response Unit after being named top cop of the city at the beginning of the year.
KTBS 3 got a firsthand look of how the CRU patrols the streets of Shreveport.
In an exclusive ride-along offered to KTBS, CRU officers rolled upon a traffic stop on Snow and Pickett streets that turned up what appeared to be crack cocaine.
Cpl. Chris Bordelon: "Here we go a bunch of stuff going on here."
Officer Brent Outz: "You dealing crack or not?"
The man shakes his head no, but Outz said, "You're under arrest for possession of crack cocaine, cool enough, easy enough?"
Police say drinking in public and witnessing a drug deal led to this arrest. There wasn't any down time for the officers.
In a non-confrontational way, the CRU officers explained in detail to each person why they were stopped.
“She never had a driver's license,” said Lt. Patrick McConnell. “When I checked her drivers license, she was under suspension under a pseudo number.”
“I need to go get some things handled Monday, and then I'll be good,” said the Shreveport driver.
“So when we inform them and once we inform them, they're a lot happier, going away from it instead of everything being sprung on them,” said McConnell.
For example, the driver's response to the stop: “Alright. Thank you, officer. Thank you, lieutenant."
It turned out to be a busy night for Shreveport police. There were self-initiated traffic stops and dispatched calls.
The CRU then turned to a narcotics investigation. During a traffic stop, police said the passenger of a car tried to hide some items from officers and gave a fake name. The woman was taken to jail.
"She had some warrants for discharging a firearm and drug paraphernalia,” said Outz.
The CRU is proactive, targeting crime trends and spikes in the city. It was disbanded in 2019 because of the shortage of officers.
While the police department remains short of officers, Smith resumed its operation about five months ago after he became chief.
"It has been very effective. What we have seen is that we've been able to take a lot of bad guys off the streets as well as disperse some of the clusters of the crimes we've been having in some of the parts of town,” said Bordelon.
There's a sergeant, lieutenant and six officers on the unit.
Reporter: Do you think you, your unit is contributing to homicides being down this year as opposed to last?"
Responded McConnell: “I would like to think so yes, because we are a proactive unit we can focus on particular complaints and hotspots when patrol can't do that."
The people arrested during the KTBS ride-along have since bonded out jail, pending their next court appearance.
Police say the unit is making an impact out in the field, getting shooters and guns off the street with the goal of making Shreveport safer. They say aggressive community policing appears to be effective.
Last year at this time, the number of homicides had reached 86. Currently, the number is 47.