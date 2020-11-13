Fall Lawn Care Tips

SHREVEPORT, La. - The daylight hours are getting shorter as we head toward Winter. With less sunlight, it's getting cooler. Thus, our lawns including Meteorologist Neil Shaw's well manicured back yard are slowing down in growth and getting ready to become dormant.
So, now it's time to prepare your lawn for the winter months. Here are a few general tips:
1. Apply fall fertilizer. It will feed your lawn and keep the roots healthy for the long slumber.
2. Treat for pests including ants...especially the fire ants!
3. Apply pre-emergent weed killer. Do it now so the weeds won't take over the yard next spring. It will save you a lot of weed pulling!
4. You can overseed with rye and fescue to make your lawn green through the winter. It will also keep the weeds at bay. You'll need to water it though.
5. If you don't overseed, then cut back on the watering since your lawn won't need it while dormant. You can finally cut your water bill down for a few months!
6. Mow if you want until the grass stops growing which should be soon. First frost or freeze should slow it down.
7. Cut the grass about 2-1/2 to 3 inches tall to protect the roots from the winter cold.
8. If you have trees depositing leaves on your lawn, rake them up or mulch them. This will keep the leaves from holding moisture and promoting lawn fungus.
9. Finally, drain the gas and change the oil in your mower so it will be ready for next spring.
For more tips, check out these links: LSU Ag Center, Texas A&M Ag Center.