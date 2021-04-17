SHREVEPORT, La. -- In the last year, the ArkLaTex has been no stranger to dealing with severe weather. A record breaking hurricane season, followed up by a winter storm not seen in the ArkLaTex in decades.
"You're talking about an event that may occur every 30 or 25 years or so. The thing is they do happen, but its a rarity and someone may only see this once or twice in their lifetime," said Mega 3 StormTeam Meteorologist Patrick Dennis.
Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures and for many, and all of that without water. Nearly two months later, for some a long list of fixes still need to be done. With electric bills from those weeks now hitting mailboxes, things have been adding up fast for homeowners.
"The types of assistance are basically are for home repairs, to make your home safe and functionable. In some cases even temporary housing assistance without he preferred method being rental housing. It helps people that have to leave their home," said Nathan Custer with FEMA external affairs.
That federal help was approved at much different times, depending on where you live in the ArkLaTex. Several East Texas counties were approved for disaster relief just days after the winter storm in February. It took nearly a month for the approval to come for many local parishes including Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto and others.
By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.
FEMA officials said clean-up should be done when it is safe to do so. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
"That help is available on a case-by-case basis to any social economic group or neighborhood. It's for any walk of life no matter where you live, as long as it's in a designated county," added Custer.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the impacts of the recent storm. The time to prepare for the next weather event is now because you never know when or what Mother Nature could send our way next.
"You need to make sure you have a preparedness plan. You need to make sure you have certain items on hand that do not perish. You need to make sure you have access to things when the event does come up. Doing that there isn't just going to help you with severe weather or winter weather, but its going to help for a variety of natural disaster types of events," said Dennis.
-----
To see if you qualify for FEMA assistance visit DisasterAssistance.gov