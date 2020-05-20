SHREVEPORT, La. -- Times of crisis and life-altering changes, such as those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, have the potential to cause stress and anxiety in everyone. But one group especially vulnerable to emotional distress at this time is our frontline healthcare workers.
"All stress levels are high in the COVID units,” said Devin Gamble, a registered nurse at Willis-Knighton.
Maegan Young, also an RN at Willis-Knighton, added, “Working a floor with these patients who are very sick, their status could change at any time, is very nerve wracking. It makes us very nervous."
Psychiatrist Dr. Jason Broussard of the Willis-Knighton Center for Mental Wellness explains the situation healthcare workers are dealing with.
"They're seeing more sick patients and seeing more deaths than they've ever seen before,” said Broussard. “They're fighting a disease they could also get themselves and face getting sick or even dying."
"I have a husband and a daughter, and I'm terrified I'm going to bring this home to them," said Gamble.
Health care professionals are trained to be calm in stressful situations. But under the calm exterior, many are anxious and afraid.
"There are so many factors related to this that we just don't have the answers to,” said Young. “That definitely raises fear."
Many are working longer hours and isolating away from their family members, so they are without their normal support systems.
"I haven't seen my parents since March - since the beginning," said Gamble.
The stress and fear of the situation, plus the isolation from loved ones can cause numerous issues.
"It can result in anything from insomnia, anxiety, panic attacks, depression, mood swings and irritability,” said Broussard. “And these things can go on to affect their relationships at home, as well."
Stress also affects the body's ability to fight infection, which puts them at even greater risk. But the body also produces adrenaline, which helps the frontline workers to continue to do the work, even through the stress and fear.
"Adrenaline can do wonders to get you through your day, to focus on what's important and the task at hand," explains Broussard.
But when that adrenaline runs out, after a shift is over, the reality of what they are facing begins to hit home.
“At work you kind of just jump in and do your job and take care of your patients,” said Gamble. “But at home it's always in the back of your mind -- am I going to bring this home?"
The reopening of the economy brings with it additional fears.
"If only the people of Shreveport-Bossier, or the whole state of Louisiana could live one day in our life at the hospital, I feel like there would be a halt to some of the demands to reopen," said Young.
Above all else, healthcare workers want you to know that through the stress and the fear, they are doing their best to keep everyone safe.
"We understand and we're really trying hard for your family members and for you,” said Gamble. “We just want everyone to be safe and be smart and be nice and love one another."
Willis-Knighton addressed this situation early. The hospital offers free counseling for their employees and has a support group available for frontline workers. Broussard expects to see an uptick in counseling services once things begin to slow down and workers are no longer experiencing the constant flow of adrenaline.
He said it is extremely important that everyone deals with their emotional needs. The worst thing anyone can do is to ignore it and hope it goes away.