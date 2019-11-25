Thanksgiving will take on a whole new meaning this year for men and women in critical need of cataract surgery. Local eye surgeons with Lusk Eye Specialists are performing the surgery for free to patients who can't afford to pay for the procedure.
Drs. James, Jeffrey, and Bryan Lusk funded 'Giving Thanks, Saving Vision' to help restore vision loss from cataracts and other leading causes of blindness to the area's less fortunate.
"It is simply our way of giving back to our local communities and families throughout the ArkLaTex who have helped support Lusk Eye Specialists over the past three decades," says Dr. James Lusk, founder of Lusk Eye Specialists.
'Giving Thanks, Saving Vision' is a two day event that wraps up tomorrow.
For more information contact Lusk Eye Specialist at 318-222-5555.