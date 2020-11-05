SHREVEPORT, La. -- You could call it a course on a comeback.
From the tee boxes to the greens, golfers are once again teeing it up at Olde Oaks golf course in South Bossier.
"I really enjoyed playing this course, but now I'm really looking forward to seeing it get back into shape," said Chan Herron as he strapped his clubs onto his cart.
Three years ago, KTBS began looking into why and how this one time local golf Mecca began to look more like a backyard than a bunker after it was purchased by Baton Rouge businessman Eugene Ji bought it for $3 million.
Three years later and the parking lot is half full of golfers ready to hit the links.
Rob Walden made the drive from Shreveport and said, "It looks a lot better. I know David has been doing a lot of work on the course and we're looking forward to seeing what he did."
"Believe it or not, but the pandemic really hasn't hurt us that much, just people having to wear a mask and I still have people coming around riding in their own carts. You figure that a lot of people aren't going to work or there's not much to do so they're coming out here and playing golf," said Hank Born, Olde Oaks general manager.
In 2018, KTBS found several of the greens were dried up and cracked, leaving many almost unplayable. After a complete overhaul of the water system, those greens look much different.
"The fairways are great. The greens are rolling great and for the value you can't beat it," said Tony Hobson as he teed up.
Since Ji's purchase of the course the monthly operating budget has varied based on the amount of play. In 2018 that budget was as low as $10,000 monthly. Born says that budget hasn't changed.
One thing that is helping is the influx of new golfers. According to Born, Olde Oaks is seeing about 70% more golfers a week, which also translates to new employees.
"We are getting enough to operate with. We have a our spray program up and going and now looking into hiring a few more extra people to work very soon," Born added.
It was Arnold Palmer that once said, "success in golf depends on less on strength of body than upon strength of mind."
After growing the game of golf and a business during a global pandemic, Hank Born would agree.