BOSSIER CITY La. -- This year marks the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm.
Some amazing acts of heroism and bravery were performed by members of our military. One particular mission only happened once in the history of the Air Force and it happened right at the beginning of Desert Storm.
Most everyone over the age of 40 remembers President George H.W. Bush saying, "As I report to you, air attacks are underway against military targets in Iraq."
It was called Desert Storm, and it began with Operation Secret Squirrel. The 35-hour record breaking mission out of Barksdale Air Force Base that started Jan. 16, 1991.
Just a day later, another one-of-a-kind mission was undertaken by crews from Barksdale that were pre-positioned in western Europe. This bombing mission into Iraq didn't even have a name, but it is the first and only time in history B-52's employed a tactic called "terrain avoidance."
"In this particular case what was extremely unique to our mission, and only three aircraft, 18 members of the Air Force have ever conducted this, was that the tactic was employed at night, through mountainous terrain, all weather conditions and in a combat environment," said retired Col. Mike Dilda, USAF.
"We knew there were a lot of mountains around and our main goal was not to fly into one," said retired Lt. Col. Mark "Doc" Medvec, USAF. "Essentially descending the aircraft to fly at altitudes as low as 500 or 600 feet through mountains that were as high as 7,000 or 8,000 feet."
"A lot of discussion as to whether we should be going high or going low. The prevailing thought at the time was that the low level tactic was probably the more survivable. We were alarmed about the number of surface to air missiles that Iraq had at the time and we figured if we were at high altitude we would be sitting ducks. We thought it would be the smart thing to do, until we did it," said Medvec.
Fourteen and half hours total mission time, about an hour of that very close to the ground, with 54 bombs on board each of the planes.
"It was a tense time," said Dilda.
"Night vision goggles became useless very quickly because once triple 'A' anti-aircraft artillery started, normally every fifth round has a tracer so we were getting blinded," said Medvec.
Even while flying blind, they hit their targets, which to this day they still can't tell the public what those targets were, and the mission was deemed a success.
"That night as we proceeded back, what we did find out from missions that were launching the next day is that the Air Force had made its decision that low altitude tactics were no longer necessary and would no longer be used in Desert Storm. So from that night forward strikes from B-52's were all high altitude," said Dilda.
All three of the B-52's on that mission made it back safely. They all were able to avoid anti-aircraft fire. At least one plane had bullet holes and another dealt with a surface to air missile that at one time had locked onto its position.