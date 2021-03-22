History of Texas Rangers in East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - The legend of the Texas Rangers began nearly 200 years ago. To this day, they remain the oldest statewide law enforcement agency in America.
"East Texas, second only to the Rio Grande Valley, the Mexican border, has been the most dangerous place for Texas Rangers to serve especially well into the mid-21st century," explained Jody Ginn, historian and author.
When law enforcement officers in East Texas would try to enforce state and federal laws, they were often met with violent resistance, Ginn said.
One example of that defiance was the murder of Bowie County native Dan McDuffie. He was the last ranger killed on duty during the east Texas oil boom of the 1930's.
"He had a lengthy career. He was respected law enforcement officer, but had only recently joined the rangers," said Ginn.
McDuffie's body is buried at Read Hill Cemetery in his hometown of New Boston. He was killed in 1931 by Jeff Johnson, a former corrupt jailer, who worked for the Carthage Police Department.
Ginn says Johnson was a bootlegger and his former boss Chief Bill Dial was not going to tolerate Johnson's bootlegging.
"Chief Dial fires him and he threatens Chief Dial at that moment. He tells Chief Dial he's going to come back and get him," said Ginn.
The day McDuffie was killed was the second attempt that Johnson took on Chief Dial's life.
Ginn say Ranger McDuffie got into a vehicle with Dial to track down Johnson who was randomly firing a gun in downtown Carthage.
"He fired multiple rounds, one ricocheted off and struck McDuffie, and then Dial leans out the window and shoots and kills Johnson," said Ginn.
McDuffie was a third generation law enforcement officer. A historical marker honoring his sacrifice marks his gravesite.
Ginn has made a career of studying the Texas Rangers. He's the director of the Texas Heritage Center, and the author of "East Texas Troubles," which digs deeper into the history of the agency during the Jim Crow era.
Ginn says the Texas Rangers are recognized not only for their superior investigative skills, but their vast influence on pop culture.
"Texas Rangers have been depicted in movies, television and radio since the advent of these technologies. They are the elite investigative agency of the state of Texas and they work with agencies all around the world. For example, Ranger Cody Mitchell trains agencies and civilians across the world in anti-human trafficking detection and enforcement," said Ginn.
There's nearly 170 commissioned rangers in the modern day Texas Ranger Division.
In the early days, the rangers were tasked with protecting the frontier, today's Texas Rangers continue to be a well-respected agency leading criminal investigations in major crimes, public corruption, officer-involved shootings, and border security.
The Texas Rangers became part of the Texas Department of Public Safety in 1935.
The modern Texas Ranger still remains easily identified in civilian clothes, western boots and hat, and a badge made from a Mexican coin.