TEXARKANA, Texas - Renovations on a historic landmark in downtown Texarkana are beginning to take shape.
After sitting abandoned for nearly three decades, the Hotel Grim is slowly returning to its former splendor. The Cohen-Esrey Development Group purchased the property in July 2019. Despite rain delays and the COVID-19 pandemic, renovation work is moving forward.
The demolition phase of the project is complete, and project manager Tim Minson said they're transitioning into the reconstruction phase. One of the biggest challenges so far has been restoring the structural integrity of the building.
"We have to quickly come in and identify those areas. We have to repair those areas, while we're trying to build the hotel. So we try not to get one part in front of the other. I use the word triage because we work in the building where we can, when we can," said Minson.
The hotel windows were replaced with modern replicas of the originals. From the first floor to the roof-top, the 8-story building is filled with history, and stunning views of downtown Texarkana.
Minson said he's hired as many local subcontractors as possible. The building will feature studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, 93 units in all.
"Our plan is to obviously restore all of the historical areas of the building. We are prohibited and restricted as to what things can go inside the Grim, that would be made available to the public. That plan is still in motion, we're still trying to figure that out," said Minson.
The total cost of the project is $18 million.
The Hotel Grim was originally built in 1924. It closed in 1990. Historical preservation is underway to re-produce the look and feel of the Hotel Grim in its prime.
While the Cohen-Esrey Development Group owns the building, Minson said they also know the building is special to the community. He's been inspired by the level of interest in the project.
"We are extremely proud of this building, but more than that the people of Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas is probably what has impressed us the most," said Minson.
The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.
Developers have launched a Hotel Grim Apartments website aimed at potential tenants of the building.