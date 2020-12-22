SHREVEPORT, La. -- The classic Peanuts character Snoopy lives right here in Shreveport. And that's because Loyola College Prep is the only school nationally with Snoopy as its logo.
From 1938 to 1966, Loyola College Prep did not have a mascot. Former French teacher Gerald McCaffery of Loyola, formally known as Jesuit High School, was adamant on changing that.
In 1966, he wrote a letter to Peanuts creator Charles Shultz, asking to use Snoopy as the mascot for the school.
According to Loyola College Prep’s Principal John LeBlanc, “Mr. Schultz himself sent us Snoopy on the doghouse, and gave us permission to use Snoopy on the doghouse, and that's how it all kind of happened.”
Despite having Schultz’s blessing to use Snoopy, Peanuts Worldwide International tried to dispute the claim. They currently own the rights to the Peanuts characters.
“There was an objection I guess about 5 or 6 years ago," LeBlanc said.
A Peanuts representative said, 'I understand your school is using the mascot without our permission,' to which LeBlanc said he answered, "I said, 'Well, no ma'am, that's not actually accurate. The only permission we have is the letter we have from Mr. Schultz in 1966.'”
LeBlanc was worried Peanuts Worldwide would try to take Snoopy away from the school after 50 years. LeBlanc explained the situation and the Peanuts Worldwide representative said, “No that's fine. You can keep it. We certainly don't want you to lose your mascot after 50 years of having him.”
If the Peanuts representative didn't need more proof, in the midst of their chat, according to LeBlanc, “She [the Peanuts representative] said that they were talking with the Schultz family members and one of them said, ‘My dad or grandfather gave a school in Louisiana permission to use Snoopy on the doghouse.’”
Loyola College Prep has now been the home of snoopy for 54 years. The school continues to express the utmost gratitude.
“We thank Gerald McCaffery for doing that and seeing that and Mr. Schultz for his generosity for us to do it, because who in the world would have known back then how famous Peanuts would be? And the graciousness of the Schultz family and Peanuts International for allowing us to continue doing this”, said LeBlanc.