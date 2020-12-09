BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It's not tax season yet, but a local CPA said this has already been the "craziest tax season ever." How could working from home or the stimulus impact your taxes?
"I kind of cordoned off this corner of the house. I'm at my kitchen table which is the home office," said Deron Wendt, who works in financial management in Bossier City. "Got the computer and that little tin box helped keep me somewhat organized."
He’s become quite familiar with that office space since the pandemic hit the United States as he's worked from home for about half of 2020, from March until August.
"It wasn't as efficient working from home, but it wasn't terrible either. My wife, she's a school teacher, she was actually teaching from here as well," said Wendt.
And they were far from alone in working from home. In June, the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research said that 42 percent of the U.S. labor force was working full-time from home. That's creating a lot of tax questions for 2020, like can I claim a home office?
"Yeah, I'm definitely going to see what's going to come out of this. ... I thought they said you had to be self employed to take that deduction, is that correct?" said Wendt.
"The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was voted on in 2017 disallowed what's called unreimbursed business expenses. So, if you're a W-2 employee, you don't have the ability to deduct a home office. If you're a business owner and you do have a home office, that would be deductible at this time," said Brandon Horton, CPA with Matthews, Beaty & Company.
But business owners can only claim one office. An individual can't claim a home office and a business office even if working from home.
"With the pandemic there's been a lot of changes with the tax law," said Horton.
The Payroll Protection Program will be a big challenge for business owners. Stimulus money can also impact how you file.
"If you applied for stimulus and you did not get it, but you were supposed to get it, you'll be able to go back and get that on your return," said Horton.
Another very important change that many aren't aware of is if an individual and his or her spouse has contracted COVID-19 and experienced financial difficulties then the couple can actually pull from a retirement plan up to $100,000 until the end of the year without a penalty, said Horton.
There's other things to consider this year that will impact tax deductions such as deferred payroll taxes and natural disasters like the hurricanes that whipped through the area. There's a lot of uncertainty during the tax season, but the best advice Horton could give for 2020 is, "Really what people need is a tax advisor, because right now we have a lot of things up in the air as far as what the legislators are saying. But, legislators saying things is not law."
Horton also said with all the changes to the tax law, the forms will probably have many changes and be released a little bit later than they normally would. Not a surprise because 2020 has been anything but normal.