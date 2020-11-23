I-30 Project in Texarkana paves way for future economic growth

TEXARKANA, Texas - Growth in the Texarkana area is the spark for construction underway now on Interstate 30 through the city.
Once completed, the interstate will be widened from four to six lanes and help improve traffic flow.
Chamber President Mike Malone said the I-30 expansion project is not only in anticipation of more growth, but a reaction to growth already here. The population of Texarkana has grown 9.3% in just the last nine years.
"This is an excellent location for business here in the area, as far as, travel for the trucking industry coming up the coast, they can lay over here, before heading north and likewise going south. It's going to continue to grow, said Malone.
The average daily traffic count on I-30 at Stateline Avenue is about 76,000 vehicles per day. That number is expected to increase by 40% in the next 20 years.
Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Marcus Sandifer said they're not only trying to meet future traffic demands, but improve conditions to the nearly 60-year-old interstate.
"We could just go in there and put two new lanes in the median, but we would have new pavement attached to old pavement," said Sandifer.
The total cost of the project is $89 million.
While funding is available, Sandifer said they decided to reconstruct the entire section between Stateline Avenue and Kings Highway.
"It would be best to put in all new pavement, instead of patching things together," explained Sandifer.
Traffic will be moved to one side, while the other side is being worked on.
Sandifer believes one of the driving factors behind the project is the economic growth. The transportation system in Texarkana is going to draw more industry to the area, which means more vehicles, both personal and commercial, he said.
"We're looking at more traffic coming into the area and the increase in freight between Canada and Mexico," said Sandifer.
With traffic expected to nearly double in the next two decades, Malone believes Texarkana will be ready.
"As we become a convergence of these other highway systems 49, 69 and 30 all coming together here. That's increased traffic, which means more business opportunities. We're building for the future," said Malone.
I-30 project is expected to be completed in the next four years.
Click here for future updates on the project.