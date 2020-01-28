TEXARKANA, Texas - January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and brings attention to diabetes since the disease doubles your odds of developing the eye condition.
Glaucoma is a condition that puts added pressure on your eye and is the leading cause of blindness in people over the age of 60. While the disease can be treated, the damage it causes can't be reversed.
Stephen Taylor, 67, of Blevins, Ark., admits he didn't take the condition seriously, but not anymore. He doesn't have diabetes but glaucoma runs in his family.
His mother and father suffered with it. Still he missed the signs 15 years ago when the "Thief of Sight" began developing in him.
"It happens so slowly so gradually that's why it's so scary," Taylor said.
"I could not read the paper normally like I could inside, but if I stepped outside in the sunlight, I could read it perfectly," said Taylor.
When he finally saw an ophthalmologist the diagnosis wasn't good.
"The first thing he put was bad glaucoma and underlined the word bad three or four times," Taylor said, who is like 3 million other American's who suffer with glaucoma.
Dr. Magy Eskander is an ophthalmologist for Collum & Carney in Texarkana, Texas, who said family history is a big red flag as well as are other risks factors.
"Having some medical issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking is a big one," Eskander said.
Glaucoma increases pressure on the optic nerve, the conduit for sight.
"The eyeball basically captures the light and the brain understands what you're seeing. So the cable that connects the two is the optic nerve," said Eskander.
Taylor was prescribed eye drops to prevent any further damage to his optic nerve, but he said, "I'm going to be honest, I wasn't really good about taking them, even though I had the drops, if I had something else on my mind I would forget."
Now, the glaucoma was beyond being controlled with eye drops.
"So I had to refer him to a glaucoma specialist to do a laser procedure," said Eskander.
Taylor's glaucoma is under control now, but he'll never get back the vision that was lost.
"My left eye is my worst. If I cover my right eye I can definitely see the effect of the glaucoma in my left," said Taylor.
It's a slow fade that unfortunately is often over-looked.
Doctors recommend getting an eye exam beginning at the age of 40. They say the only way to diagnose glaucoma is to do a complete eye exam that includes measuring eye pressure.